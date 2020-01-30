COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers tabbed for tournament

Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox has been invited to participate in the 2020 Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase on Feb. 10 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Dibildox will partner with former Odessa College golfer Abraham Ancer in a one-day, best-ball competition with the top three teams earning a $50,000 donation to that school’s golf program.

The low collegiate golfer also will earn a spot in the PGA Genesis Open, which begins Feb. 13.

Ancer, a PGA professional and member of the International Team at the recent President’s Cup in Australia, invited Dibildox to participate in the event.

This is the first time an NJCAA school will have an entrant.

“This event allows Odessa College to gain national exposure throughout the golf world,” Odessa College athletic director Wayne Baker said. “Coach (Paul) Chavez and I are very appreciative of the opportunity provided to us by the Genesis Open and by Abraham Ancer.”