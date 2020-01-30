  • January 30, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers tabbed for tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers tabbed for tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:20 pm

COLLEGE GOLF: Wranglers tabbed for tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox has been invited to participate in the 2020 Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase on Feb. 10 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Dibildox will partner with former Odessa College golfer Abraham Ancer in a one-day, best-ball competition with the top three teams earning a $50,000 donation to that school’s golf program.

The low collegiate golfer also will earn a spot in the PGA Genesis Open, which begins Feb. 13.

Ancer, a PGA professional and member of the International Team at the recent President’s Cup in Australia, invited Dibildox to participate in the event.

This is the first time an NJCAA school will have an entrant.

“This event allows Odessa College to gain national exposure throughout the golf world,” Odessa College athletic director Wayne Baker said. “Coach (Paul) Chavez and I are very appreciative of the opportunity provided to us by the Genesis Open and by Abraham Ancer.”

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 78%
Winds: ENE at 14mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 32°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 32°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 54°/Low 34°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]