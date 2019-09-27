  • September 27, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB looks to bounce back from first loss

No. 4 Tarleton State (3-0) at UTPB (2-1)

Time, Date, Place: 7 tonight, Ratliff Stadium

Series: Tarleton State leads 3-0

Radio: KQRX-FM (95.1).

Web: rock951online.com.

Live updates: On Twitter at @OALeeScheide.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB looks to bounce back from first loss By Lee Scheide

After its first meeting this season against a ranked team last week in Wichita Falls, the UTPB football team returns home tonight to face fourth-ranked Tarleton State at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

Out of the frying pan and into the fire for the Falcons.

But that’s the norm for every school in the Lone Star Conference, which has three programs (Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Midwestern State) ranked in the Top 25 of the AFCA coaches’ poll, along with two others (Angelo State and West Texas A&M) receiving votes.

That’s more than half the conference’s schools considered to be among the nation’s best and UTPB coach Justin Carrigan is well aware of the challenges his team faces this week, and every week moving forward.

“We’re looking forward to another great opportunity of playing a top-ranked opponent,” Carrigan said. “It’s going to be hard, more difficult that it was last week.

“It’s a great challenge.”

The Falcons proved themselves more than capable of meeting the challenge of facing a ranked-opponent when they went toe-to-toe with No. 15 Midwestern State.

UTPB’s offense, high-scoring through the first two games, struggled to find any consistency against the Mustangs, however, managing just a pair of field goals, along with a safety, in the 14-8 loss on the road.

A defeat that left the Falcons lamenting another missed chance to make history for the program as it searches for its first victory against a ranked opponent.

“One of the things that we were lacking, offensively, was execution and disciplined assignments,” Carrigan said. “We, as coaches, are going to have to go back to the drawing board and reassess some things.

“They (the players) have a lot of confidence after last week, but it was also another disappointment. The guys expected to win that game. They believed they could win that game and the opportunity was there.”

>> LEG MEN: Placekicker Hayden Decossas and punter Sergio Landeros have given the Falcons a boost with their play to date.

Decossas, a freshman, has made 5-of-7 field goals, good for third in the conference, and 11-of-13 extra points. He also has been strong on his kickoffs, averaging 56.9 yards, with four touchbacks.

Landeros, a sophomore, leads the conference with a 40.7-yards-per-kick average, with eight of his kicks pinning the opponent inside the 20-yard line. Last week against Midwestern State, he boomed a 73-yard kick that resulted in a touchback.

>> BUSY DAY: There is going to be plenty of football, and all that goes with it, today at Ratliff Stadium.

The Odessa High-Harlingen South game, which happens to be the Bronchos’ homecoming, kicks things off at 11 a.m.

That means the parking lot for the UTPB game, and its tailgaters, will not be open until 2:30 p.m.

Once the parking lot has cleared and then reopened for the evening game of the day-night doubleheader, the first 2,000 fans will get a meal courtesy of the Chuck Wagon Gang as the Falcons celebrate both UTPB Family Day and Andrews Day.

Also, if fans want to take in a pigskin doubleheader, they can purchase a general admission ticket for $8 if they show a ticket stub from the Odessa High game earlier in the day.

>> TAKEAWAY BATTLE: With a defense ranked third in the conference, part of the Falcons’ success comes from taking the ball away from their opponents.

They are plus-5 this season with five interceptions and four fumble recoveries, having lost three fumbles, along with one interception.

Junior cornerback Clifton Holmes is tied for the conference lead with two interceptions, while four different players have recovered a fumble for UTPB.

>> AROUND THE CONFERENCE: The biggest conference matchup not at Ratliff Stadium will take place in San Angelo when No. 15 Midwestern State (3-0, 1-0) travels to face Angelo State (3-0, 1-0) at 6 p.m. at Legrand Stadium. Angelo State currently leads the conference in scoring, averaging 52.3 points per game, and is receiving votes in the AFCA Division II poll (29th).

In a battle of ranked teams, No. 11 Texas A&M-Commerce (2-0, 1-0) travels to face No. 20 CSU-Pueblo (2-1) at 7 p.m. at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

Western New Mexico (0-3, 0-0) gets its conference schedule started when it travels to face West Texas A&M (2-1, 0-1) at 6 p.m., in Canyon, with Texas A&M-Kingsville (1-2, 0-1) making the trek to face Eastern New Mexico (2-1, 0-1) at 7 p.m. in Portales, N.M.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

