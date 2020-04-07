  • April 7, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 8 memories

Posted: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:41 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 8 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1949: On this date, the Odessa High boys track and field team was getting ready for the District 3-2A championships. The Bronchos were going for their sixth consecutive district title. … The Odessa High baseball team was set to meet Big Spring in a District 3-2A contest. … The Odessa College tennis team battled to a 2-2 draw against Amarillo Junior College.

>> 1960: The qualifying round of the Iraan Invitational Golf Tournament was getting ready to get under way. … The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams prepared for action in District 2-4A. Permian was scheduled to play at San Angelo in the first of three weekend games, while Midland High and Odessa High were going to face each other. … The Kermit baseball team defeated Seminole 9-2, while Pecos lost its first game of the season, a 3-2 setback against Sanderson.

>> 1979: The Odessa High baseball team rallied for a 7-6 victory against Big Spring in a District 5-4A contest. It was the Bronchos’ first district win of the season. … The Permian tennis team qualified six players for the regional tournament after competing at the district championships in Big Spring. … The Permian baseball team came up short in a 3-2 loss to San Angelo in a district road game.

>> 1994: Manager Mario Mendoza began his first season with the Midland Angels as the team began the season against the Wichita Wranglers at Angels Stadium. … The Midland High boys soccer team prepared to face Tyler Lee in a semifinal game at the Class 5A state tournament in Pflugerville. … The Odessa College baseball team was getting ready to host New Mexico Military Institute in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference series at American Legion Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:41 pm.

