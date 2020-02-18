  • February 18, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lubbock Coronado holds on against Permian

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Lubbock Coronado holds on against Permian

Lubbock Coronado 2, Permian 1

L. Coronado... 110  000     0   —     2      6     0

Permian......... 000  100     0   —     1      3     1

Riley Flores and Taylen Thurman. Madilyn Martinez and Makayla Gandara. W — Flores. L — Martinez. 2B — Lubbock Coronado: Taylen Thurman. Permian: Aliyah Lara. HR — Lubbock Coronado: Kia McGrew.

Records — Lubbock Coronado 1-0; Permian 0-1.

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:12 pm

Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Lubbock Coronado offense managed to score solo runs in both the first and second innings of the season opener against Permian on Tuesday.

That proved to be enough for the visiting Lady Mustangs.

Taylen Thurman’s RBI double in the first inning and Kia McGrew’s solo home run in the second helped Lubbock Coronado to a 2-1 victory at the Ratliff Softball Complex.

Riley Flores earned the victory for the Lady Mustangs, striking out 11 and scattering three hits.

Permian right-hander Madilyn Martinez struck out four and allowed six hits, with four of them coming in the first two innings.

“Madi did awesome,” Permian’s first-year coach Angela Arebalos said. “She battled through and they only got that one solid hit, that went over, and a couple in between but they never teed off on her.

“She kept them off balance.”

Aliyah Lara, Iliana Garcia and Hilda Rayos all had base hits for the Lady Panthers, with Anyssa Cruz driving in the team’s only run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning.

Permian attempted to get even in the fifth inning when Rayos led off with a bunt single.

Taylor Ramirez then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Rayos to second, but Rayos attempted to stretch her advantage and was caught in a rundown between second and third.

The Lady Panthers did have base runners in each of the final two innings and it was their inability to drive them home that Arebalos spoke of after the game.

“We have to hit the ball better,” she said. “We had our chances and didn’t take advantage of them.

“There are plenty of things to work on, but you can’t win if you don’t hit and score runs.”

