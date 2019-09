HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Monahans edges Permian in five sets

The Permian volleyball team was locked in a back-and-forth battle with Monahans Friday.

In the end, the Lady Panthers came up just short, falling in five sets (23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13) to the Lady Loboes at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Taryn Griner led Monahans with 16 kills to go with eight digs and five aces. Anevay Porras added 20 assists followed by 14 from Alyssa Fuentes.

Permian returns to the court against Abilene Wylie at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.