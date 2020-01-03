HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: OHS begins season with a win over Abilene Wylie

The Odessa High boys soccer team began its season on the right note, earning a 2-0 victory against Abilene Wylie during the first day of play at the ECISD Tournament Thursday at Ratliff Stadium.

“I’m excited for our first game and the biggest thing is that our boys played a decent game and we asked them to do that,” Odessa High head coach Eliseo Ortiz said. “I’m happy they did that. I’m happy to get that first win of the season. “

A first-half goal by Jesus Montes and a second-half goal by Alan Rubio were enough to give the Bronchos the season-opening victory.

With both teams playing their first game of the season, the early season rust showed for the two squads for much of the first half as neither side could get much going.

As the game progressed, both teams started find their footing.

“I think there’s always a little bit of pressure when it’s the first game of the season and you’re playing at home,” Ortiz said. “A lot of times it’s a big stage and the nerves can be in the way. They came to play too. It wasn’t just us.”

With three minutes remaining in the half, the Bronchos had an opportunity with a corner kick but were unable to convert and the game remained deadlocked.

It wasn’t until the last minute of the first half when Odessa High was able to crack the back of the net.

With 54 seconds remaining in the opening half, Montes gave the hosts a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season.

He almost doubled the host’s lead just shortly after with a long-range kick from the right side of the target but his shot went over the bar as the first half buzzer sounded with the Bronchos in front.

In the second half, the Bronchos continued to show that they had their foot on the pedal when Rubio found the back of the net to double Odessa High’s lead with 35 minutes remaining in the game.

The Bronchos continued to control the game and nearly made it 3-0 on an opportunity by Kobe Ross that was saved by Abilene Wylie’s goalkeeper with 30 minutes remaining.

Odessa High created chances as the game progressed and earned a corner kick with 23 minutes remaining in the game, only to watch Noah Lopez’s shot sail wide right of the goal.

Another opportunity came and went for the Bronchos as Ivan Jackson’s shot went over the crossbar moments later.

Odessa High continued to control possession and the Bulldogs were held to very limited scoring opportunities in the second half.

“Odessa High is a world class team with a lot of talented players,” Abilene Wylie head coach

Clay Vaughn said. “Our attacking may have been sloppy at times for us but defensively, I thought we did very well and created some chances.”

The Bronchos will continue their run in the tournament when they face El Paso Andress at 1 p.m. today on the Ratliff turf field. They will close the day against San Elizario at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium.

The Bulldogs will face San Elizario at 9 a.m. at Ratliff Stadium before finishing the day against Del Rio at 3 p.m. on the Ratilff Turf Field.