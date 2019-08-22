HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian travels to scrimmage Lubbock-Cooper

The Permian football team will travel to scrimmage Lubbock-Cooper at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Pirate Stadium in Woodrow.
The Panthers, led by second year head coach Jeff Ellison, will open their 2019 season on the road at DeSoto at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
Sergio Soto looks for an open receiver during practice on Aug. 12 at Permian High School.
Posted: Thursday, August 22, 2019 7:42 pm
