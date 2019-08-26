COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB looks to improve with young players

When it came time to vote in this year’s Lone Star Conference poll, UTPB men’s soccer head coach Dennis Peterson borrowed a page from Falcon head football coach Justin Carrigan’s book and voted for his team to finish first in the conference.

It was the only first place vote the Falcons received.

“I think everyone’s really excited for this season,” Peterson said. “I took a page from Coach (Justin) Carrigan and I was the only one in the coaches poll who put down UTPB as first place in our conference.

“If we’re not trying to win conference then what are you even doing here? So I put the pressure on the players and told them how to get it done and told them what I expected out of them and now we have to produce.”

The Falcons, who were picked to finish 10th out of 11 total teams in the conference in last week’s poll, return a few players from last year while feature plenty of youth on this year’s roster.

UTPB is coming off a 2-15-1 overall record from 2018 that included a 1-12-1 overall showing in conference.

“We only have two returning players and 25 newcomers,” Peterson said. "We’re trying to get them on the same page and hold each other accountable. It was important to make sure that we were able to see where we’re at. We’re still trying to figure it out but we’re going in the right direction.”

But as far as the team’s biggest strength’s go, Peterson thinks his team’s defense will shine.

“I think the biggest strength is defensively, we’re not going to allow very many goals,” Peterson said. “I think that’s going to be key for us.”

On the attack, Peterson will have multiple goal-scorers rather than rely on a single player.

“Offensively, we have maybe four or five kids that can score five or six goals and having multiple people adapt and score goals versus just having one main goal scorer is going to be good for us,” Peterson said.

Among the players coming back is Michael Nweke at center back and Andrew Perez at midfield.

“There’s a lot of new faces,” Perez said. “We’re pretty excited. We’re happy to get going. We have a lot of new players. We’re looking a lot better than last year and we’re excited to get the season going.”

With as many as 21 players from outside the country, getting everyone on the same page has been one task the team has been working on.

“We’ve tried to do a bunch of things not just involving soccer,” Peterson said. “We took the players to school where they greeted the students coming in and done stuff together and get them to know each other. We have players from all over the world. They all play different styles so you have to get them on the same page right away. I feel so far, we’ve been able to do that.”

The language barrier hasn’t been an issue, according to Peterson.

“They speak English around me because I don’t speak any foreign language,” he said.

Perez feels like his team has been coming together.

“There’s a lot of different cultures and everything and we’re trying to get on the same page and translate what we do in practice and what coach wants us to do and put the pieces together,” Perez said.

The Falcons begin their season at home, facing off against Colorado Christian Sept. 5 at Falcon Field.

“Having a first game at home is great,” Peterson said. “You never want to play on the road for the first game. I was happy to get that on the schedule for us.”

The Falcons then head west where they will face California State Monterey Bay on Sept. 13 in Seaside, Calif. and then California State East Bay on Sept. 15 in Hayward, Calif.

They will wrap up their trip with a contest against Stanislaus State on Sept. 17 in Turlock, Calif.

“Our athletic director was nice enough to let me schedule that,” Peterson said. “It’s going to be a tough schedule but it’ll be fun because we get to go to California.”

But while the team anticipates a tough schedule, the goals haven’t changed.

“We just want to get into the postseason and honestly, that’s our only goal right now,” Perez said.

