  • November 14, 2019

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS to face Big Spring in home opener

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS to face Big Spring in home opener

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 7:26 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team will play its home opener against Big Spring at 7:30 tonight at OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (1-0) are coming off their 49-46 win over Greenwood last week in Midland.

Big Spring (0-2) is coming off losses to Garden City and Levelland last week.

It’ll be the only game this weekend for Odessa High. The Lady Bronchos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at El Paso Montwood.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

