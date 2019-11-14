GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OHS to face Big Spring in home opener

The Odessa High girls basketball team will play its home opener against Big Spring at 7:30 tonight at OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (1-0) are coming off their 49-46 win over Greenwood last week in Midland.

Big Spring (0-2) is coming off losses to Garden City and Levelland last week.

It’ll be the only game this weekend for Odessa High. The Lady Bronchos will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at El Paso Montwood.