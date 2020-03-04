  • March 4, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOOCER: Permian continues winning ways - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL SOOCER: Permian continues winning ways

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 7:17 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOOCER: Permian continues winning ways OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Permian boys soccer team continued its recent resurgence with a 4-2 win over Midland Lee in District 2-6A competition Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Aiden Everett had two goals while Cristian Acevedo and AJ Salcido also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

With the victory, Permian moved to 7-9-3 overall, 4-3-0 in District 2-6A with 16 points in the standings and now sits alone in third place.

The Rebels (9-9-1, 3-4-0) are now out of the top four, sitting in fifth with 12 points. Wolfforth Frenship (11-3-1, 3-3-1) moved into the top four with 14 points after a 4-2 win over Amarillo Tascosa on Tuesday night.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 7:17 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 82%
Winds: NNE at 8mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 51°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 65°/Low 43°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]