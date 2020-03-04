HIGH SCHOOL SOOCER: Permian continues winning ways

MIDLAND The Permian boys soccer team continued its recent resurgence with a 4-2 win over Midland Lee in District 2-6A competition Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium.

Aiden Everett had two goals while Cristian Acevedo and AJ Salcido also found the back of the net for the Panthers.

With the victory, Permian moved to 7-9-3 overall, 4-3-0 in District 2-6A with 16 points in the standings and now sits alone in third place.

The Rebels (9-9-1, 3-4-0) are now out of the top four, sitting in fifth with 12 points. Wolfforth Frenship (11-3-1, 3-3-1) moved into the top four with 14 points after a 4-2 win over Amarillo Tascosa on Tuesday night.