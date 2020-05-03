LOOKING BACK: May 4 Memories

>> 1959: On this date, the Odessa High and Ector High baseball teams took the field in their late-season games. The Bronchos faced San Angelo at home and had already clinched a tie for the District 2-4A title just two days prior. Ector High was aiming for a share of the District 2-3A crown against Pecos on the road. … Andrews golfers took two championships at the Jal Invitational Golf Tournament in Jal, N.M. Andrews’ Jerry Nixon fired a 77 to win the first night and Martin Epps captured the fourth flight title with a 92.

>> 1973: The state track meet began with a host of field events in all divisions and concluding with the 2A and 3A running finals. … Monahans’ 4x400 meter relay team qualified while Ector High’s 440-yard relay team also made it to state along with long jumper Cecil Ward and Charles Ward in the 330. … Andrews’ Cliff Walden qualified in the pole vault and three Pecos athletes made the trip with Donald Walker running the 100-meters and high jumping, Clay Slack tunning in the 440 and Jerry Robinson in the high jump. … Crane’s Steve Caldwell and Louis Stone both qualified with Caldwell competing in the pole vault and Stone in the shot put.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels squeezed out a 7-6 win over Wichita at home. Chris Pritchett drove in Luis Raven for the game-clinching score. … Latisha Whitfill became the second Odessa College women’s rodeo team member to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo with her performance at the Tarleton State Rodeo.

>> 2005: Eight local soccer players signed with UTPB with four each from Odessa High and Permian all signing to play. Odessa High’s Michele Freeman and Permian’s Staci Thomas are signign with the UTPB women while Odessa High’s Roy Mendoza, Noel Carmona and Raul Nevarez joined Permian’s Zac Enriquez, Dusty Dubose and Gage Peterson.