WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB loses to Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE The UTPB women’s soccer team fell to Texas A&M-Commerce in a 6-1 loss in Lone Star Conference play Saturday on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce was led by Amber Crews and Leslie Campuzano who each had two goals for the Lions.

UTPB ‘s only goal was scored by Kalee Overmeyer which came in the 71st minute of the contest.

The Falcons trailed 2-0 at the half before Texas A&M-Commerce scored four more in the second half.

UTPB had only seven shots total (three on target) while the Lions had 28 shots with 15 on target.