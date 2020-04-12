  • April 12, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 13 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 13 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 5:36 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 13 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: On this date, The Odessa High baseball team defeated San Angelo 11-9 in extra innings to keep its hopes alive for a District 3-2A title. … Midland High’s baseball team bounced Big Spring 12-4 to move into first place in the district standings. … The Kermit baseball team defeated Monahans 6-5. The victory kept the Yellow Jackets in first place in the District 4-1A standings. … The Odessa Eagles’ game against Big Spring was canceled due to a dust storm.

>> 1971: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams had to postpone their games a day later due to high winds and sandy skies. Both teams were scheduled to face each other. The Bronchos, Panthers and Midland Lee were in a three-way tie for first place in district play.

>> 1983: The Abilene high baseball team defeated Permian 14-7 in a District 4-5A contest. The victory put Abilene High at 5-4 in district while Permian fell to 2-7. … The Odessa high baseball team lost to Abilene Cooper in a 17-13 contest. The loss dropped the Bronchos to 5-4 and in third place in the district standings.

>> 1999: The Odessa College golf team ended the second round of the Texas State Junior College Golf Championship at Quicksand Golf Course in San Angelo. Through the first two rounds, the Wranglers were sitting in a tie for sixth place with New Mexico Military Institute. A coin flip won by the Wranglers to break the tie meant Odessa College was going to play with the Region V leaders in the top pairings in the final round. … The Midland RockHounds were dealt a 7-5 loss to San Antonio in the finale of a five-game series to open the Texas League season. The RockHounds won the series 3-2. … The Andrews girls golf team took over the lead after the second round of the District 5-4A tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, April 12, 2020 5:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
62°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: NE at 15mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 37°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

monday

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 38°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]