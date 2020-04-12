LOOKING BACK: April 13 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1955: On this date, The Odessa High baseball team defeated San Angelo 11-9 in extra innings to keep its hopes alive for a District 3-2A title. … Midland High’s baseball team bounced Big Spring 12-4 to move into first place in the district standings. … The Kermit baseball team defeated Monahans 6-5. The victory kept the Yellow Jackets in first place in the District 4-1A standings. … The Odessa Eagles’ game against Big Spring was canceled due to a dust storm.

>> 1971: The Odessa High and Permian baseball teams had to postpone their games a day later due to high winds and sandy skies. Both teams were scheduled to face each other. The Bronchos, Panthers and Midland Lee were in a three-way tie for first place in district play.

>> 1983: The Abilene high baseball team defeated Permian 14-7 in a District 4-5A contest. The victory put Abilene High at 5-4 in district while Permian fell to 2-7. … The Odessa high baseball team lost to Abilene Cooper in a 17-13 contest. The loss dropped the Bronchos to 5-4 and in third place in the district standings.

>> 1999: The Odessa College golf team ended the second round of the Texas State Junior College Golf Championship at Quicksand Golf Course in San Angelo. Through the first two rounds, the Wranglers were sitting in a tie for sixth place with New Mexico Military Institute. A coin flip won by the Wranglers to break the tie meant Odessa College was going to play with the Region V leaders in the top pairings in the final round. … The Midland RockHounds were dealt a 7-5 loss to San Antonio in the finale of a five-game series to open the Texas League season. The RockHounds won the series 3-2. … The Andrews girls golf team took over the lead after the second round of the District 5-4A tournament.