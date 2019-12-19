COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad adds more accolades

UTPB senior linebacker Chris Hoad continues to add to his trophy case as he was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American First Team Thursday.

The new honor comes a day after being selected as a first team AP All-American. Hoad led the nation with 157 tackles this season for the Falcons, including a school single-game record 24 against Angelo State on Oct. 26.

The Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year selection also is the active career leader in tackles across all divisions with 546 during his four years with UTPB.