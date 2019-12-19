  • December 19, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad adds more accolades - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad adds more accolades

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:57 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad adds more accolades OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB senior linebacker Chris Hoad continues to add to his trophy case as he was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-American First Team Thursday.

The new honor comes a day after being selected as a first team AP All-American. Hoad led the nation with 157 tackles this season for the Falcons, including a school single-game record 24 against Angelo State on Oct. 26.

The Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year selection also is the active career leader in tackles across all divisions with 546 during his four years with UTPB.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, December 19, 2019 7:57 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 30°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 29°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]