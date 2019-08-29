HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mendoza and McLendon pair up to lead Bronchos' defense

Odessa High head football coach Danny Servance understands the importance of senior leadership.

That’s especially true for his 2019 squad.

After graduating 38 seniors from last year’s team, the Bronchos have plenty of new faces seeing the field for the first time on the varsity.

In the preparations for tonight’s season opener against Lubbock Monterey, the subject of leadership is something that still comes up with his team on a regular basis.

“We continue to talk to those guys about last year’s team being gone,” Servance said. “We know that there’s a lot of holes to fill and guys having to step up.”

Among the group of players stepping up are two seniors anchoring the middle of the Bronchos defense.

Linebackers Cade Mendoza and Brandton McLendon are two of the five returning starters on defense and each of them understand the role they’ll need to play this season.

“I definitely see myself taking on a leadership role,” McLendon said. “It’s a big part of the team and where everything starts.”

“I understand I have a big role in this defense,” Mendoza said. “We’re going to go out and set the tone and I’m going to help do that.”

Leadership is where everything starts but the paths that both players have taken split along the way.

Mendoza took a step forward as a playmaker and returns as the leading tackler from last season (93 tackles, 15 tackles for loss).

One of the biggest differences from the last couple of years, however, is how much more vocal he’s become on the field., which doesn’t go unnoticed by his coaches.

“He’s taken it upon himself to be one of those guys who have stepped up and become a leader,” Servance said. “He takes pride in it and wants that pressure on himself and he’s done a pretty good job of leading the team.”

“I like to say that this is a smash-mouth defense because that’s the first thing we focus on,” Mendoza said. “We have to come out strong and hit these first couple of games and see where we go from there.”

McLendon’s path took a slightly different rout. The senior has moved around from linebacker to defensive end and back to linebacker during his high school career.

One of the biggest differences that McLendon notices in his own game is how much he’s improved on the mental side of the game.

“It’s all in my mind,” McLendon said. “I feel like I’ve opened up and it’s changed my whole playing style.”

That’s not to say that the senior hasn’t also improved physically.

In fact, it’s where Servance says he saw the most growth from him, especially after his sophomore year on the junior varsity team.

“I remember seeing how physical the game was for him,” Servance said. “In the offseason, he told me, ‘Coach, I’m going to hit the weights and not get knocked around anymore.’

“He’s kept his word, worked hard and he’s now one of our more physical football players and I’m really proud of him.”

Seeing the growth and progress each player has made over the last three years has not only helped on the field, but off it as well.

“That’s my brother and he’s got my back just like I’ve got his,” McLendon said. “We’re both going to do what we need to and I trust him with everything.”

“That’s my best buddy right there,” Mendoza said of McLendon. “I’ve got his back and he’s got mine.”

The hope now is to that the cohesiveness between the two linebackers can help the Bronchos get over the hump in 2019.

That journey starts at 7 tonight at Ratliff Stadium and there is plenty of motivation to get the job done.

“It’s pushed us so much,” McLendon said. “Our goal is to get back to the playoffs and we’re going to do everything we can in order to get there.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas