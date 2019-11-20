  • November 20, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers ready to open NJCAA Tournament

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers ready to open NJCAA Tournament

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:17 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The seventh-seeded Odessa College volleyball team returns to the court at the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament with a match against No. 10 seed Iowa Western Community College at 11 a.m. today at the Hutchinson Sports Center in Hutchinson, Kan.

The Lady Wranglers (31-1) are making their first appearance in the national tournament in program history.

If Odessa College wins, it advances to play the winner of Miami Dade (Fla.) and Gadsden (Ala.) State at 5:30 p.m. today in the quarterfinals. If the Lady Wranglers lose, they would play in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Friday against the loser of that matchup.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

