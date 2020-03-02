  • March 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: All-District 3-3A honors announced

All-District 3-3A Team

SUPERLATIVES

District MVP: Ryan Hartman, Sr., Crane

Co-Offensive MVP: Donny Bishop, Soph., Crane; Brandon Au, Sr., Anthony

Co-Defensive MVP: Brandon Cerna, Sr., Crane; Aaron Fellows, Sr., Alpine

Newcomer: Jesus Delgado, Fr., Tornillo

FIRST TEAM

Aiden Morrisey, Soph., Alpine

Isaiah Nunez, Jr., Alpine

Jaden Canaba, Soph., Alpine

Aaron Rohana, Jr., Presidio

Alfonso Ramos, Soph., Presidio

Jordan McNew, Jr., Kermit

Darryan Alvarado, Soph., Kermit

Owen Duarte, Sr., Tornillo

Victor Valenzuela, Fr., Tornillo

Jermaine Urbina, Jr., Anthony

Joshua Sanchez, Sr., Anthony

Caleb Keppard, Sr., Crane

Nate Suttle, Soph., Crane

Jorhan Velasco, Sr., Crane

SECOND TEAM

Brady Crump, Jr. Alpine

Jeremiah Muse, Sr., Alpine

Cody Barragan, Jr., Alpine

Erick Pando, Soph., Presidio

Arturo Gonzales, Sr., Kermit

Brady Johnson, Sr., Kermit

Rigo Reyes, Sr., Tornillo

Bucky Hicks, Jr., Tornillo

Tony Marrufo, Sr., Anthony

Martin Lerma, Jr. Anthony

Izak Aranda, Sr., Crane

Jaxon Willis, Soph., Crane

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 8:09 pm

The Crane boys basketball team was well represented in the All-District 3-3A team released Monday.

Ryan Hartman earned District MVP honors while Donny Bishop was named Co-Offensive MVP with Anthony’s Brandon Au while Brandon Cerna was named Co-Defensive MVP, sharing the award with Alpine’s Aaron Fellows.

Alpine’s Aiden Morrissey, Isaiah Nunez and Jayden Canaba were named first team All-District along with Crane’s Caleb Keppard, Nate Suttle and Jorhan Velasco. Kermit’s Jordan McNew and Darryn Alvarado both earned first-team honors as well.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

