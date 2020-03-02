HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: All-District 3-3A honors announced

The Crane boys basketball team was well represented in the All-District 3-3A team released Monday.
Ryan Hartman earned District MVP honors while Donny Bishop was named Co-Offensive MVP with Anthony’s Brandon Au while Brandon Cerna was named Co-Defensive MVP, sharing the award with Alpine’s Aaron Fellows.
Alpine’s Aiden Morrissey, Isaiah Nunez and Jayden Canaba were named first team All-District along with Crane’s Caleb Keppard, Nate Suttle and Jorhan Velasco. Kermit’s Jordan McNew and Darryn Alvarado both earned first-team honors as well.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.