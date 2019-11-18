COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad named Defensive Player of the Week

UTPB senior linebacker Chris Hoad ended his collegiate career on a good note and was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive player of the week on Monday.

Hoad had 14 tackles in the Falcons 70-14 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday and ended the regular season leading all of Division II with 157 tackles. He is also the current active all-time leader in tackles with 526 across all divisions.

Hoad also scored a touchdown after teammate John O’Kelley intercepted a pass and ran down the field before handing the ball off to him for the last 20 yards for the score.