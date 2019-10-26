COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College closes road schedule with sweep

CLARENDON The Odessa College volleyball team capped off its road schedule in impressive fashion with a sweep of Clarendon College, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11, Saturday at Bulldog Gym in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Carol Santana and Luisa Silva Dos Santos each had 11 kills to lead the Lady Wranglers (27-1 overall, 9-1 WJCAC) on the front line. Dos Santos also added four blocks to lead Odessa College in that category as well.

Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa also stepped up in a big way, finishing with 22 and 18 assists, respectively for the Lady Wranglers.