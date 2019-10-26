Odessa College logo
- Odessa College def. Clarendon College 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
At Bulldog Gym, Clarendon
Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Savannah Marenco 7, Emery Judkins 7, Carol Santana 11, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 11, Lyric Love 3, Lexi Parrish 6.
Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins 2, Carol Santana 2, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Lyric Love 2, Lexi Parrish 1.
Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 22, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 18, Faith Sanchez 4.
Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 8, Savannah Marenco 7, Emery Judkins 1, Sabrina De Lima 5, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 2, Lyric Love 1, Faith Sanchez 21.
Aces — Odessa College: Sabrina De Lima 2, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Lyric Love 1, Faith Sanchez 1.
Records
Odessa College 27-1, 9-1 WJCAC; Clarendon College 9-18, 2-9.
Posted: Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:16 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College closes road schedule with sweep
CLARENDON The Odessa College volleyball team capped off its road schedule in impressive fashion with a sweep of Clarendon College, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11, Saturday at Bulldog Gym in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.
Carol Santana and Luisa Silva Dos Santos each had 11 kills to lead the Lady Wranglers (27-1 overall, 9-1 WJCAC) on the front line. Dos Santos also added four blocks to lead Odessa College in that category as well.
Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa also stepped up in a big way, finishing with 22 and 18 assists, respectively for the Lady Wranglers.
