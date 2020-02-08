COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers post wins in Coastal Bend Tournament

BEEVILLE Odessa College relied on timely hitting Saturday to win two games at the Coastal Bend Tournament, beating Western Oklahoma State College 10-8 and host Coastal Bend 6-3.

Against WOSC, Sean Stephens and Lenin Ashby hit grand slams to lift the Wranglers. Stephens connected during a six-run second inning for Odessa College, but WOSC took the lead in the sixth. Ashby went deep in the seventh inning. Ashby and Myles Jefferson both went 2 for 3 for Odessa College.

Against Coastal Bend, the Wranglers (6-0) scored four runs in the fifth on consecutive RBI doubles by Ivan Melendez, Ashby and Sebastian Melendez. Sebastian Melendez also homered in the second, while Jefferson added an RBI single in the seventh.