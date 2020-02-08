  • February 8, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers post wins in Coastal Bend Tournament

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers post wins in Coastal Bend Tournament

Linescore

Odessa College 10, W. Okla. St. 8

Odessa 060 000 4 — 10 11 0

WOSC 004 202 0 — 8 11 0

Nick Ellis, Jorge Trevino (4), Tyler Richardson (6), Randall Blanscett (7) and Giulio Monello. Jose Torrealba, Brett Hopkins (5), Pablo Jacques (7), Juan Moreno (7), and Gabe Montenegro. W — Richardson. L — Jacques. Sv — Blanscett. 2B — WOSC: Saccaria. HR — Odessa College: Sean Stephens, Lenin Ashby; WOSC: Montenegro.

Records — Odessa College 5-0, Western Oklahoma State College 0-1.

Odessa College 6, Coastal Bend 3

Odessa 010 040 1 — 6 9 3

Coastal Bend 000 210 0 — 3 2 1

Collin Horton, Maurizio Andretta (4), Bradden Kennard (4), Garrett Bodine (5), Tyler Richardson (6), Randall Blanscett (7) and Jake Gonce. Klayton Henderson, Cobe Reeves (5), Johnny Garza (5) and Haldamel Perez. W — Kennard. L — Henderson. Sv — Blanscett. 2B — Odessa College: Myles Jefferson, Ivan Melendez, Sebastian Melendez, Lenin Ashby. HR — Odessa College: S.Melendez.

Records — Odessa College 6-0, Coastal Bend College 4-3.

Posted: Saturday, February 8, 2020 7:46 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers post wins in Coastal Bend Tournament

BEEVILLE Odessa College relied on timely hitting Saturday to win two games at the Coastal Bend Tournament, beating Western Oklahoma State College 10-8 and host Coastal Bend 6-3.

Against WOSC, Sean Stephens and Lenin Ashby hit grand slams to lift the Wranglers. Stephens connected during a six-run second inning for Odessa College, but WOSC took the lead in the sixth. Ashby went deep in the seventh inning. Ashby and Myles Jefferson both went 2 for 3 for Odessa College.

Against Coastal Bend, the Wranglers (6-0) scored four runs in the fifth on consecutive RBI doubles by Ivan Melendez, Ashby and Sebastian Melendez. Sebastian Melendez also homered in the second, while Jefferson added an RBI single in the seventh.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Saturday, February 8, 2020 7:46 pm.

