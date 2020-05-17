LOOKING BACK: May 18 Memories

>> 1967: The Andrews swimming team captured the Class 3A state title in Burnet edging past A&M Consolidated while the girls team took second behind New Braunfels. Hugh McDowell captured the only first place finish for Andrews by winning the 50-yard backstroke with a new state record time of 29.2 seconds. … 13 athletes from the Odessa College track and field team was getting ready to compete at the NJCAA National Championships in Garden City, Kan. … The Permian and Odessa High football teams finished up spring drills.

>> 1979: The Ector High baseball team defeated Monahans 7-6 in a District 2-3A playoff game. The two teams met because they tied for the first half district title. The win sent the Eagles into another playoff against the Pecos Eagles, who won the second half district title. It marked the second straight year that Ector High and Pecos met to determine the overall district winner. … The Odessa College track and field team began competition at the NJCAA National Championships in Eugene, Ore. Only one member of the team failed to advance to semifinals during the first day of action. … The Odessa College women’s tennis team clinched a share of the national championship for the third year in a row.

>> 1985: The Odessa College men’s track and field team continued to coast at the NJCAA national championships at Ratliff Stadium. Only one Wrangler athlete failed to qualify for the finals. The Wranglers ended the day with 46 points to lead second place Ranger College by 20 points.

>> 1998: Texas Tech baseball won the Big 12 tournament title with a 14-7 win over Texas A&M. Earlier in the day, former Odessa High and Odessa College product Cade Allison pitched 5.2 innings in the 4-3 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals.