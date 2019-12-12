HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Greenwood heading into semifinals with confidence

For only the second time in school history, the Greenwood football team finds itself in the semifinal round of the state playoffs.

Greenwood (14-0) will battle for a spot in the Class 4A Division II state championship game when it faces Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinal game at the Ford Center in Frisco.

It’ll mark the first semifinal appearance for Greenwood since the 2002 season.

“It’s tremendous,” Greenwood head coach Rusty Purser said. “It’s a great experience for everyone in the program. It’s one of those deals where we would like to not wait 15 more years for the next semifinal trip. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

The Rangers secured their spot in the last four after a 36-33 comeback victory against Iowa Park in the Region I final.

“This season has meant a lot to us,” Greenwood running back Trey Cross said. “We’ve worked hard to get here. Coaches have told us that we have a chance to make something big happen and we believe that we can do that.”

While Greenwood now finds itself in unfamiliar territory being this far in the playoffs, the Rangers have found ways to minimize the pressure.

Part of that has been the rising confidence from the players after recent playoff wins beating Lubbock Estacado 41-14 to eradicate the Rangers’ recent third-round woes and then getting revenge against Iowa Park one year after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Hawks.

“This has been the first week where our kids have gone back to being themselves,” Purser said. “We’ve been pretty hyped the last couple of games. They put a little extra pressure on themselves to get past those rounds. This week has been more of what we’re used to. Our guys have tremendous focus. They’re going in with the expectation that they can win, but the elephant has also been taken off their backs. We know now that we can do this and go far.”

They’ve answered every challenge presented to them so far this season, but the Rangers will get their biggest one yet when they take on a Pleasant Grove team that is looking to make its third consecutive trip to the state championship. The Hawks won the crown in 2017 before coming up short in last year’s final against Cuero.

The Hawks clinched a spot in the semifinals with a 55-21 victory over Gilmer in the Region II final.

“You look at a team like them and realize that Pleasant Grove has played over 40 football games in a three-year period,” Purser said. “They’ve played four-and-a-half seasons of football in three years. Not many people get to experience that. Their seniors have been a part of that and it has shown with them on the field. You see a very controlled and poised football team.”

Greenwood linebacker Michael Gutierrez and his teammates know just how historic this season could be for the Rangers.

“We’ve been really looking forward to this since third grade when we all started playing football,” Gutierrez said. “We’ve had a dream of going far in the playoffs and winning state. To be at this stage is just an incredible feeling.”

Regardless of the semifinal result, it’s already been a memorable season for the Rangers which saw plenty of returning players coming back from last year’s 10-3 squad, but a new head coach as Purser took over for Jared Sanderson.

But the change in command did little to hurt the team’s performance as the Rangers cruised to another district title in an undefeated regular season.

Purser, who is a Greenwood alum and the son of longtime former Rangers coach Bob Purser (who led the Rangers to their only state championship appearance in 2002), was tasked with taking over a team with so much returning talent and make sure the players still meet their goals.

“We had to figure out a way to help this team take the next step,” Rusty Purser said. “A lot of that focus went into the small things. One of the things we talked about when we got here was approaching each day with a greater sense of urgency. Just that sense of urgency is what we sold this deal with and it went in with everything we did a daily basis and it’s paying off now.”

It didn’t take long for the players to buy in.

“We just kept working hard like how we always have,” Gutierrez said. “Everything began to click for us in the first couple of scrimmages when we figured out what we were supposed to do.”

The coaches may have been new but the players have been playing together for years.

“We’ve been playing with each other for a long time so we know we have to just go out there and play our game and do what we’ve been taught to do from all of our coaches since kindergarten,” Greenwood wide receiver Brody Ray said.

But as the Rangers prepare for their semifinal matchup, they know to not over think anything.

“We’re just taking it in as another game like it’s nothing,” Gutierrez said. “Yeah, they are good but we feel like we can just go out there and be physical with them and run with them all game.”

It’s what’s worked for them so far in the playoffs this year.

“We’re not used to being this far in the playoffs, but if we approach it like every other game and not let everything get to our heads, we’ll be fine,” Ray said.