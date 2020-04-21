  • April 21, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 22 Memories

LOOKING BACK: April 22 Memories

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:33 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1965: On this date, the Odessa High baseball team hosted Midland High in a District 2-4A game at Fly Field. The teams were tied for second place in the standings. … The Permian baseball team faced Midland Lee in a district contest at home. The Rebels were trying to stay in first place in the standings.

>> 1976: Barry Haenisch was named the new head football coach at Van Horn. The former assistant replaced F.T. (Red) Martin, who held the post for six years before resigning to take the head coach and athletic director at Hamilton. … Jim Bartlett was named head football coach at Marfa after serving as the assistant coach in Snyder. … Area track and field teams were preparing for the District 6-A championships in Wink.

>> 1984: Odessa College won the top two singles and the No. 1 doubles titles on its home courts in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament. … The Permian and Odessa High girls gymnastics teams were preparing for the Class 5A state championships in Fort Worth. The Lady Bronchos and Lady Panthers both qualified their teams while two boys from each school participated as individuals. … The Seattle SuperSonics grabbed a 2-1 series lead against the Dallas Mavericks with a 104-94 victory at home in the NBA Western Conference playoffs.

>> 2000: The Odessa College baseball team clinched a share of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title with an 8-0 win over El Paso Community College in El Paso. The Wranglers were helped by a home run from Humberto Aguilar in the ninth inning and a three-hit shutout performance by Matt Whitaker. … The Round Rock Express defeated the Midland RockHounds, 7-1, in Texas League Action at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

