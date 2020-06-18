BASEBALL: Little league teams return to action

It’s taken a few months but youth baseball has started back up in Odessa.

This week, teams took the diamonds in their respective leagues to begin a shortened season.

The leagues started on Monday and district administrator Kelly Clary has enjoyed seeing everyone get back.

“So far it’s going great,” Clary said. “The kids are out on the field and getting to play ball. They practiced for two weeks before this.”

The league was supposed to start up on March 16 before everything got put on hold.

With the return to the diamond, there are plenty of safety measures put in place.

According to Clary, leagues have been thoroughly sanitizing before, between and after games.

“They’re sanitizing the dugouts,” Clary said. “They’re sanitizing the bleachers and the concession areas and the bathrooms.”

Clary said that people have helped out whenever and wherever possible.

“There have been lots of volunteers that are doing whatever they can to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Clary said.

Concession stands have been marked off with social distancing tape and everyone is supposed to stay six feet apart when standing in line.

Hand sanitizer stations have been made available and some parts of the bleachers have been blocked off to help promote social distancing.

“Parents are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs instead of sitting on the bleachers,” Clary said.

Not all of the Odessa Youth Baseball Association leagues have been able to start back up.

Floyd Gwin and Jim Parker are back on the field, but not Sherwood Little League, which made the decision to not continue on Saturday after a player was awaiting COVID-19 test results.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we want to keep all our players safe,” Bill Harlow, who coaches the Astros in the Major Division (ages 11-12) at Sherwood Park said. “We were also playing a three-week season and there’s no real way to stop and restart.”

Sherwood Little League was supposed to end before the Fourth of July.

“It breaks my heart that these kids don’t get to play baseball this summer,” Harlow said. “Everyone worked as hard as we could and player safety has to be the first consideration.”

Jim Parker is scheduled to go until July 17, while Floyd Gwin is scheduled to go until July 23.

With some activities returning in the state of Texas, there have been some new cases of COVID-19 coming in.

Odessa High’s strength and conditioning was forced to shut down for two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.

But Clary said everyone is being cautious.

“We are taking it day by day,” Clary said. “We’ll take every action that we need to take that the health department advises us to take and we’ll go from there.”

For the coaches and players, the feeling of getting back out on the field has been almost indescribable.

“It’s been great,” said Cody Henderson, head coach of the Rangers in the Majors Division at Jim Parker Little League. “These boys really needed it. They’ve been locked in the house for too long so it was good to get them out. Baseball’s back.”

Jim Parker Little League president Andrew Fry echoed Henderson’s thoughts.

“It feels great to have these kids be able to come out here and have a place for them to play,” Fry said. “They’ve been cooped up for months and we’ve been able to provide them a safe place to socialize and play baseball.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba