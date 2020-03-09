COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB finishes sweep of Eastern New Mexico

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back as the Falcons defeated Eastern New Mexico 18-6 in Lone Star Conference play Monday at the Greyhound Baseball Field.

The victory clinched a four-game sweep for UTPB (9-13 overall, 9-13 Lone Star Conference).

Garrett Thornton led the way for the Falcons, finishing 5 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Devin Ferrari and Nick Schnopp each drove in three runs as well for UTPB.

Daniel Hunt drove in two runs in the loss for the Greyhounds (3-19, 3-19).