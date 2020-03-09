utpb falcon shield logo
- UTPB 18, Eastern New Mexico 6
UTPB 735 210 0 — 18 14 0
ENMU 041 100 0 — 6 5 3
Tanner Rhodes, Jeff Thoben (3), Danny Juarez (5), Luis Dominguez (6), Spencer Cofer (7) and Jonathan Bermudez (8). Liam Sabiston, Joel Torres (2), Lane Saunders (4), Cody Davis, Blake Frye (6) and Lawrence Mirabal.. W — Rhodes. L — Sabiston. 2B — UTPB: Garrett Thornton. Eastern NewMexico: Trevor Moses, Jude Perea, Ross Montoya. 3B — UTPB: Devin Ferrari. HR — UTPB: Michael Clapperton.
Records — UTPB 9-13 (9-13); Eastern New Mexico 3-19 (3-19).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB finishes sweep of Eastern New Mexico
PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back as the Falcons defeated Eastern New Mexico 18-6 in Lone Star Conference play Monday at the Greyhound Baseball Field.
The victory clinched a four-game sweep for UTPB (9-13 overall, 9-13 Lone Star Conference).
Garrett Thornton led the way for the Falcons, finishing 5 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Devin Ferrari and Nick Schnopp each drove in three runs as well for UTPB.
Daniel Hunt drove in two runs in the loss for the Greyhounds (3-19, 3-19).
