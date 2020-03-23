  • March 23, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary, Bunger honored - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary, Bunger honored

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 4:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary, Bunger honored Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary added another postseason honor to his accolades after being named Monday to the Texas Assocation of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State team.

Stephens-Deary earned a spot on the All-Region Team last week and was a key part in helping the Panthers win 32 games and advance to the regional final for the first time since 1968.

Stephens-Deary averaged 23 points a game in five playoff games and scored 20 or more points in seven of the last eight games, including the last three regular-season contests.

Rankin’s Emily Bunger also was honored with a selection to the Class 1A All-State team. The junior guard helped the Lady Devils to a District 10-1A title and a 21-12 overall record. She also earned All-Region honors from Region II.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Monday, March 23, 2020 4:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
79°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: S at 7mph
Feels Like: 79°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 78°/Low 51°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]