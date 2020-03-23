HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stephens-Deary, Bunger honored

Permian’s Shy Stephens-Deary added another postseason honor to his accolades after being named Monday to the Texas Assocation of Basketball Coaches Class 6A All-State team.

Stephens-Deary earned a spot on the All-Region Team last week and was a key part in helping the Panthers win 32 games and advance to the regional final for the first time since 1968.

Stephens-Deary averaged 23 points a game in five playoff games and scored 20 or more points in seven of the last eight games, including the last three regular-season contests.

Rankin’s Emily Bunger also was honored with a selection to the Class 1A All-State team. The junior guard helped the Lady Devils to a District 10-1A title and a 21-12 overall record. She also earned All-Region honors from Region II.