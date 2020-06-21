LOOKING BACK: June 22 Memories

>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers baseball team were preparing for a three-game series against Roswell before moving over to Artesia for another three games. The Oilers were already coming off a doubleheader against Artesia, winning the first game 10-5 before losing the second 12-3 to settle for a split. Carlos Perez helped the Oilers to victory and gained his fifth win of the season with only one loss next to his name. The Oilers remained in first place in the Longhorn League standings at 33-22 overall, three games ahead of Big Spring and Sweetwater.

>> 1968: Patsy Rippy and Diane Matzner of the Odessa College’s doubles team as well as the No. 1 seed, lost to Carol Gay and Peggy Michels of Arizona State by scores of 6-8, 8-6, 7-5 in the semifinals of the United States Lawn Tennis Association’s Women’s National Collegiate Tennis Championships. Michels and Gay moved on to face Trinity University’s Emilie Burrer and former Odessa College player Becky Vest in the doubles finals.

>> 1985: Former Permian track runner Jason Leach left for Europe for a seven-and-a-half week stay. Leach competed against the biggest names in the sport in 12 to 15 track and field meets around the continent. Leach had just finished his first season at the University of Texas in which he ran just six 100-meter dash finals and only one 200-meter race.

>> 2003: The debate over the inclusion of private schools competing with UIL schools continued. Debate had raged long before the UIL changed its rules earlier in the year in February. Starting with tennis and cross country in the upcoming fall, the UIL allowed private schools to compete against public schools. Dallas Jesuit and Houston Strake Jesuit, both all-boys private Catholic schools, joined the UIL and compete in all sports except football for the upcoming 2003-04 school year.