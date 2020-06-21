  • June 21, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 22 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: June 22 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, June 21, 2020 8:38 pm

LOOKING BACK: June 22 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1952: The Odessa Oilers baseball team were preparing for a three-game series against Roswell before moving over to Artesia for another three games. The Oilers were already coming off a doubleheader against Artesia, winning the first game 10-5 before losing the second 12-3 to settle for a split. Carlos Perez helped the Oilers to victory and gained his fifth win of the season with only one loss next to his name. The Oilers remained in first place in the Longhorn League standings at 33-22 overall, three games ahead of Big Spring and Sweetwater.

 

>> 1968: Patsy Rippy and Diane Matzner of the Odessa College’s doubles team as well as the No. 1 seed, lost to Carol Gay and Peggy Michels of Arizona State by scores of 6-8, 8-6, 7-5 in the semifinals of the United States Lawn Tennis Association’s Women’s National Collegiate Tennis Championships. Michels and Gay moved on to face Trinity University’s Emilie Burrer and former Odessa College player Becky Vest in the doubles finals.

 

>> 1985: Former Permian track runner Jason Leach left for Europe for a seven-and-a-half week stay. Leach competed against the biggest names in the sport in 12 to 15 track and field meets around the continent. Leach had just finished his first season at the University of Texas in which he ran just six 100-meter dash finals and only one 200-meter race.

 

>> 2003: The debate over the inclusion of private schools competing with UIL schools continued. Debate had raged long before the UIL changed its rules earlier in the year in February. Starting with tennis and cross country in the upcoming fall, the UIL allowed private schools to compete against public schools. Dallas Jesuit and Houston Strake Jesuit, both all-boys private Catholic schools, joined the UIL and compete in all sports except football for the upcoming 2003-04 school year.

 

 

 

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Sunday, June 21, 2020 8:38 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
87°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 87°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 107°/Low 70°
A few clouds. Highs 105 to 109F and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]