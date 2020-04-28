COMMUNITY: Bronchos put lessons to work with home renovation

Giving back and helping others are among the key values that Odessa High head football coach Danny Servance tries to instill in his team each year.

The Bronchos got a chance to put those words into action last fall when they took a Saturday during the season to help renovate a house for an Odessa grandmother in the process of adopting her three grandchildren.

The plan came together through a parent of one of the players who also works at the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“The case worker working with that family knew that there needed some work to be done with the house in order for the grandmother to meet the requirements in order to complete the adoption,” said Marci Leffler, community engagement specialist for the Department of Family and Protective Services.

The department was looking for volunteers to help finish the project and the Bronchos stepped in to help, in collaboration with a local contractor and other businesses.

“We’re always looking for ways to help in the community,” Servance said. “This is something that we try to do a lot of even if it’s not publicized.

“We teach our kids to give back and have a service heart so we look for things to do where we can volunteer and try to help people in need.”

Servance and about 20 to 25 his players headed to the Odessa home bright and early (6 a.m.) on Sept. 21 and got to work on renovations that were desperately needed.

Some of the work included tearing down and replacing siding on the house, along with installing new windows. The project turned into an all-day effort and Servance said he was proud of his team for being there to help.

“I think any time that you sacrifice time and energy to do something for someone else, I think it’s a great lesson to teach the younger generation,” Servance said. “It’s something that we talk about all the time with our football team.”

Sophomore quarterback/defensive back Diego Cervantes was one of the players who volunteered his time to help.

He noted that the experience gave him a fresh perspective on helping others.

“It felt good being able to give back to those in need,” Cervantes said. “It was also a good thing to do because people take a lot of things for granted.

“They really don’t understand how good they got it, so it was kind of like a wake-up call for me to stop taking things for granted.”

Servance tries to implement off-the-field lessons to the team’s on-field practices and workouts. One way that he and the coaching staff do that is through what Servance calls the “Circle of Infraction” and the “Circle of Celebration”.

The Circle of Infraction has a player step in the center to apologize for something that he did wrong.

The Circle of Celebration puts a positive spotlight on what individuals on the team have done in the classroom, community and outside the football program.

It all goes back to what Servance says about having a “service heart” and making players recognize the importance of it.

“In that Circle of Celebration, we’ll ask the kids if there is anything they’ve done for someone else whether it’s through their church, volunteer hours or anything like that,” he said. “The kids will share that with us and we clap for them and recognize it.

“This is something that we expect our kids to do and we’re happy that we were able to come together as a team on this particular Saturday.”

