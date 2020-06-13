  • June 13, 2020

GOLF: Jones, Morgan keep streaks alive at Quarter Century Partnership - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GOLF: Jones, Morgan keep streaks alive at Quarter Century Partnership

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:11 pm

GOLF: Jones, Morgan keep streaks alive at Quarter Century Partnership By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Mickey Jones and Marshall Morgan have both been playing in the Quarter Century Partnership tournament for at least 40 years.

This year’s tournament was by no means guaranteed due to the threat of COVID-19.

Thankfully, both golfers have kept streaks alive for another year.

“We’re just happy that we’ve been able to have this year’s tournament,” said Jones, 72, who is competing in the tournament for the 46th year. “The functions are a little different and we have to all social distance but we’re very happy that we’ve been able to have this tournament.

“We’re all just happy to get out of the house.”

For Jones, one of the reasons that he comes back to the tournament every year is because of how well the tournament is run. He also added that it’s his home course.

“The golf course is always in great shape,” Jones said. “You always have a lot of good people run it. The social functions are always great.”

It should come as no surprise that Jones, who has won the tournament six times, put in the required practice needed to sustain success

“We practice a lot,” Jones said. “I still practice a lot. I’m in good shape, physically, at least.

“Thank God, too, because you have to be in good shape to continue to play.”

Usually by this time of the year, Jones has played in multiple golf tournaments. But this has not been like most years due to the coronavirus.

This year’s Quarter Century Partnership is the first tournament that Jones has competed in 2020.

“I had some other tournaments planned but they were all canceled,” Jones said. “I’m just hoping that the virus doesn’t come back and cancel those tournaments. Otherwise, I’ll have a blank calendar.”

This year, Jones and Morgan, 66, are competing in the First Flight division of the tournament and fired a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the lead after 18 holes.

The duo struggled during to a 1-over-par 73 on the second day and dropped to fifth heading into Sunday’s final round.

 “(Friday) was a difficult day because of the wind,” Morgan said who is competing in the tournament for the 40th time. “Guys like us, we live and die by our putters and our putting was a little bit cold (Friday).”

Despite the results, Morgan and Jones both enjoyed themselves as they were playing alongside Drew Allen and Will Kinnaird.

“We had a good time. We played with two great guys,” Morgan said. “I’ve never won it. I’ve come in second a few times.”

For Morgan, what brings him out to the tournament every year is the camaraderie.

“It’s a well-run tournament,” Morgan said. “We know exactly when to plan on it.

“The guys that you play alongside out here are outstanding people. I don’t care who they are. They’re all great.”

Unlike Jones, Morgan has managed to at least compete in one golf tournament this year as he opened the year at a competition in Palm Springs, Calif.

While it’s been awhile since Morgan’s been in a tournament, he says his game hasn’t gotten too cold during COVID-19.

“It’s slightly rusty, but we’ve been practicing a lot,” Morgan said.

As both golfers enjoy their time on the course this week, they’ve learned their fair share of how to finish on the right note from all their years of experience. 

“You start off really well,” Jones said. “You just need to figure out how to finish very well. We’ve played a lot of golf together. We do what we need to do.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , on Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:11 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
88°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 66°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 93°/Low 64°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 92°/Low 66°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]