GOLF: Jones, Morgan keep streaks alive at Quarter Century Partnership

Mickey Jones and Marshall Morgan have both been playing in the Quarter Century Partnership tournament for at least 40 years.

This year’s tournament was by no means guaranteed due to the threat of COVID-19.

Thankfully, both golfers have kept streaks alive for another year.

“We’re just happy that we’ve been able to have this year’s tournament,” said Jones, 72, who is competing in the tournament for the 46th year. “The functions are a little different and we have to all social distance but we’re very happy that we’ve been able to have this tournament.

“We’re all just happy to get out of the house.”

For Jones, one of the reasons that he comes back to the tournament every year is because of how well the tournament is run. He also added that it’s his home course.

“The golf course is always in great shape,” Jones said. “You always have a lot of good people run it. The social functions are always great.”

It should come as no surprise that Jones, who has won the tournament six times, put in the required practice needed to sustain success

“We practice a lot,” Jones said. “I still practice a lot. I’m in good shape, physically, at least.

“Thank God, too, because you have to be in good shape to continue to play.”

Usually by this time of the year, Jones has played in multiple golf tournaments. But this has not been like most years due to the coronavirus.

This year’s Quarter Century Partnership is the first tournament that Jones has competed in 2020.

“I had some other tournaments planned but they were all canceled,” Jones said. “I’m just hoping that the virus doesn’t come back and cancel those tournaments. Otherwise, I’ll have a blank calendar.”

This year, Jones and Morgan, 66, are competing in the First Flight division of the tournament and fired a 7-under-par 65 on Thursday to take the lead after 18 holes.

The duo struggled during to a 1-over-par 73 on the second day and dropped to fifth heading into Sunday’s final round.

“(Friday) was a difficult day because of the wind,” Morgan said who is competing in the tournament for the 40th time. “Guys like us, we live and die by our putters and our putting was a little bit cold (Friday).”

Despite the results, Morgan and Jones both enjoyed themselves as they were playing alongside Drew Allen and Will Kinnaird.

“We had a good time. We played with two great guys,” Morgan said. “I’ve never won it. I’ve come in second a few times.”

For Morgan, what brings him out to the tournament every year is the camaraderie.

“It’s a well-run tournament,” Morgan said. “We know exactly when to plan on it.

“The guys that you play alongside out here are outstanding people. I don’t care who they are. They’re all great.”

Unlike Jones, Morgan has managed to at least compete in one golf tournament this year as he opened the year at a competition in Palm Springs, Calif.

While it’s been awhile since Morgan’s been in a tournament, he says his game hasn’t gotten too cold during COVID-19.

“It’s slightly rusty, but we’ve been practicing a lot,” Morgan said.

As both golfers enjoy their time on the course this week, they’ve learned their fair share of how to finish on the right note from all their years of experience.

“You start off really well,” Jones said. “You just need to figure out how to finish very well. We’ve played a lot of golf together. We do what we need to do.”