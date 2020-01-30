COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers head to Louisiana for Chipola College tournament

The Odessa College softball team goes on the road for the first time in the 2020 season to compete in the Chipola College Women’s Softball Invitational this weekend in Youngsville, La.

The Lady Wranglers play three games Friday starting with a game against host school Chipola College at 9 a.m. followed by matchups against Blinn College and San Jacinto College-South at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Odessa College concludes the tournament Saturday with two more games against Snead State (Ala.) Community College and McLennan Community College at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

All games will take place at the Youngsville Sports Complex.