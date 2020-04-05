  • April 5, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 6 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: April 6 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 7:31 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 6 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1953: On this date, the Odessa College baseball team was getting ready to meet Clarendon College in its first game in the program’s history in a Texas Junior College conference doubleheader. … The Odessa High boys golf team prepared to face Lubbock High in a preparation match for the district tournament. … George Tillinghast and Pete Gillespie moved into the finals of the Odessa Country Club’s Hi-Lo golf tournament. … The Odessa high baseball team was preparing to face Midland High to begin district play.

>> 1974: The Ector High track and field team took first at the District 2-3A meet, finishing with 180.5 points. Monahans took second with 121 while Pecos came in at 106. The Eagles qualified 11 individuals for the Region I meet. … San Angelo’s boys track and field team took first at the District 5-4A track championships at W.T. Barrett Stadium, finishing with 135 points while Permian took second at 79.5. … The Permian boys golf team came back from a nine-stroke deficit to claim a seven strake District 5-4A title over San Angelo at Odessa Country Club.

>> 1992: The Odessa College women’s tennis team finished fourth at the ITCA Western Team Championship Tournament. Midland College men’s and women’s teams swept the titles with both squads taking first. … Around the country, Duke and Michigan men’s basketball teams were gearing up for their national championship game at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis.

>> 2007: The Permian girls soccer team was getting ready to compete in the Region I-5A Tournament, preparing to face Lewisville Hebron at Pennington Field in Bedford. … The Permian baseball team posted a 9-7 win over Midland High in a District 3-5A contest at McCanlies Field. The victory kept Permian in fourth in the district standings, just a game behind Midland High.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Sunday, April 5, 2020 7:31 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
62°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: SSE at 15mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 59°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]