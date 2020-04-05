LOOKING BACK: April 6 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1953: On this date, the Odessa College baseball team was getting ready to meet Clarendon College in its first game in the program’s history in a Texas Junior College conference doubleheader. … The Odessa High boys golf team prepared to face Lubbock High in a preparation match for the district tournament. … George Tillinghast and Pete Gillespie moved into the finals of the Odessa Country Club’s Hi-Lo golf tournament. … The Odessa high baseball team was preparing to face Midland High to begin district play.

>> 1974: The Ector High track and field team took first at the District 2-3A meet, finishing with 180.5 points. Monahans took second with 121 while Pecos came in at 106. The Eagles qualified 11 individuals for the Region I meet. … San Angelo’s boys track and field team took first at the District 5-4A track championships at W.T. Barrett Stadium, finishing with 135 points while Permian took second at 79.5. … The Permian boys golf team came back from a nine-stroke deficit to claim a seven strake District 5-4A title over San Angelo at Odessa Country Club.

>> 1992: The Odessa College women’s tennis team finished fourth at the ITCA Western Team Championship Tournament. Midland College men’s and women’s teams swept the titles with both squads taking first. … Around the country, Duke and Michigan men’s basketball teams were gearing up for their national championship game at the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis.

>> 2007: The Permian girls soccer team was getting ready to compete in the Region I-5A Tournament, preparing to face Lewisville Hebron at Pennington Field in Bedford. … The Permian baseball team posted a 9-7 win over Midland High in a District 3-5A contest at McCanlies Field. The victory kept Permian in fourth in the district standings, just a game behind Midland High.