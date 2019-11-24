  • November 24, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hoad, Landeros earn conference honors

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 8:13 pm

UTPB senior linebacker Chris Hoad and punter Sergio Landeros both earned top recognition in the All-Lone Star Conference football teams released Friday. Hoad was named linebacker of the year, while Landeros was a first-team defensive selection.

Hoad finished the year with 157 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Landeros finished with a 42.07 yards per punt average this season.

Offensive linemen Pablo Gutierrez and Hunter Bowers were among six Falcons named honorable mentions with receiver Kyle McBride, defensive end Diego Assad, linebacker Keegan Gray and safety Donta Stuart.

