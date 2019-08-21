  • August 21, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: FAlcons picked 13th in preseason poll - Odessa American: Sports

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: FAlcons picked 13th in preseason poll

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 8:12 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB women’s soccer team was picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll released on Wednesday.

The Falcons are coming off a 2-15 overall record last season and were picked to finish ahead of Oklahoma Christian and right behind Texas A&M International.

West Texas A&M was picked to finish first, capturing 18 of 32 first-place votes, while Dallas Baptist received eight first-place votes and is projected to finish second. St. Edward’s was picked to finish third, receiving two first-place votes.

