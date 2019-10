HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Buena Vista girls, five others qualify for Class 1A state meet

SAN ANGELO The Buena Vista girls cross country team took home the top spot at the Region II-1A Championships Monday at Angelo State.

The Lady Longhorns were led by Ireland Sanchez (12 minutes, 46.08 seconds) and Mariana Sanchez (12:47.94), who finished first and second, respectively.

Buena Vista had four runners finish in the top seven overall, scoring 25 points to earn the title. Munday scored 90 points to finish second and Spur (118) was third.

Ummi Chanez (13:08.52) of Marfa qualified for state as well by finishing fifth (13:08.52).

Four area runners also earned individual spots at state on the boys side as well. Buena Vista’s Mathew Pena, Emmanuel Serna of Balmorhea, and Rankin teammates Carlos Cura and Hayden Loftin all finished as top 10 qualifiers not already on a qualifying team.

Pena, Serna, and Cura earned top 10 overall finishes in fourth, sixth, and seventh, place respectively and Loftin finished 11th.