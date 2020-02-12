  • February 12, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shuts out Midland Lee for district win - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shuts out Midland Lee for district win

District 2-6A standings

W L T Pts

Midland High (9-2-4) ……… 1 0 1 6

Odessa High (9-5-3) …1 0 1 6

Midland Lee (7-6-1) ……… 1 1 0 4

Permian (4-7-3) ………... …1 1 0 4

Wol. Frenship (8-1-1) …… ...0 1 1 2

Ama. Tascosa (4-8-3) ……. .0 1 1 2

Standings note: Regulation wins (W) worth four points; Ties (T) worth two points.

x-Clinched playoff berth

———

Friday, Feb. 7

Odessa High 7, Permian 3

Midland Lee 2, Frenship 1

Saturday, Feb. 8

Midland High 3, Amarillo Tascosa 1

Monday, Feb. 10

Amarillo Tascosa 2, Wolfforth Frenship 2

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Odessa High 1, Midland High 1

Permian 2, Midland Lee 0

Friday, Feb. 14

Amarillo Tascosa at Odessa High, 7:30 p.m., Ratliff Stadium

Permian at Wolfforth Frenship, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Lee vs. Midland High, 7:30 p.m.., Grande Communications Stadium

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:29 am

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian shuts out Midland Lee for district win By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Late first half goals by Aaron Hernandez and Reese Rivera ended up being enough to help the Permian boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Midland Lee in District 2-6A action Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

Playing in cold and wet conditions, the Panthers (4-7-3 overall, 1-1-0 in 2-6A) were able to get their first district win as the Rebels (7-6-1, 1-1-0) had no answer.

“Defensively, we started out great,” Permian head coach Luis Carmona said. “There for a little bit, I thought (Midland Lee) would get one on us but our kids responded well.”

The Panthers almost got on the board when Aiden Everett’s shot went far right of the goal just eight minutes into the game.

After a scoreless 29 minutes, Hernandez's goal put the Panthers in front with 10:50 remaining in the first half.

Rivera added to it two minutes later.

“We knew we had to do something up top to get some goals first,” Rivera said. “We’ve been losing goals at first but we had the energy up and we made some fast passes and were able to put two goals away.”

Midland Lee came out strong in the second half, creating numerous chances but Permian’s defense held firm.

Rivera fired a shot on target with 22 minutes remaining but Midland Lee goalkeeper Chris Mora was able to scoop up the ball.

Soon after, Dillion Crabtree had an opportunity for the Rebels but his shot went wide right of the target.

A corner kick opportunity for the Panthers with less than 20 minutes to play went to waste and Midland Lee was able to get on the counterattack soon after but couldn’t find a way past Permian defenders.

A Midland Lee attack by Gustavo Macias was called off for being offside with less than 16 minutes left and the Rebels couldn’t avoid the shutout.

“They came out and played very hard,” Midland Lee head coach Chris Bryant said. “They played a very good game.

“I think they just overpowered us. They got a few opportunities on us and that made a big difference in the game. They worked pretty hard.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:29 am.

