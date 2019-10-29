HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept in regular season finale

The Odessa High volleyball team closed out its regular season with a loss, falling to Amarillo Tascosa, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18, Tuesday at the Tascosa Activity Center.

Brianna McClure had 11 kills, nine assists and 16 digs in her final match for the Lady Bronchos (12-24 overall, 0-10 District 2-6A). Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 11 assists and Gabrielle Jaquez added 21 digs to go with two kills and two aces.

Amarillo Tascosa (23-16, 6-4) finished tied for third in the district standings to advance to the Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week.