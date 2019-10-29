HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High swept in regular season finale

OHS logo
- Amarillo Tascosa def. Odessa High 25-22, 25-17, 25-18
Tuesday, At Tascosa Activity Center, Amarillo
Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 11, Bryanna Ordaz 4, Julisha Terry 2, Paige Byford 2, Kheeauna Lide 5, Cassandra Franco 3.
Blocks — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Julisha Terry 0.5, Paige Byford 1.5, Cassandra Franco 1.
Assists — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 2, Brianna McClure 9, Kaia Minjarez 11.
Digs — Odessa High: Elena Brito 6, Gabrielle Jaquez 21, Brianna McClure 16, Bryanna Ordaz 4, Paige Byford 3, Kheeauna Lide 6, Cassandra Franco 8, Kaia Minjarez 4.
Aces — Odessa High: Gabrielle Jaquez 2.
Records
Odessa High 12-24 overall, 0-10 District 2-6A; Amarillo Tascosa 23-16, 6-4.
AMARILLO The Odessa High volleyball team closed out its regular season with a loss, falling to Amarillo Tascosa, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18, Tuesday at the Tascosa Activity Center.
Brianna McClure had 11 kills, nine assists and 16 digs in her final match for the Lady Bronchos (12-24 overall, 0-10 District 2-6A). Kaia Minjarez finished with a team-high 11 assists and Gabrielle Jaquez added 21 digs to go with two kills and two aces.
Amarillo Tascosa (23-16, 6-4) finished tied for third in the district standings to advance to the Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week.
