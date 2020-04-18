LOOKING BACK: April 19 Memories

>> 1967: The Permian baseball team defeated Odessa High 7-2 in a District 2-4A battle. The Bronchos committed five errors and had three passed balls and two interference calls on the catcher to help the Panthers to seven unearned runs. … The Pecos baseball team recorded an 8-2 victory against Andrews in a District 2-3A road game. The Eagles managed to take advantage of nine walks and three Andrews errors to even their district record at 1-1. … The Midland High baseball team edged past Midland Lee 2-1 in a District 2-4A battle.

>> 1978: The Ector High baseball team defeated Andrews 5-1 in a District 2-3A baseball game. The victory, coupled with Monahans’ victory against Pecos, helped keep the Eagles in first place in the district standings. … Permian girls golfer Jackie Daiss was getting ready to compete in the 4A regional golf tournament in Meadowbrook Golf Course in Lubbock. … The Odessa High baseball team was dealt an 8-3 loss by Abilene Cooper in a District 5-4A contest at Fly Field.

>> 1986: The Midland Angels’ home opener was spoiled by the El Paso Diablos in a 5-1 loss. El Paso pitcher Alex Madrid allowed seven hits, one run and had five strikeouts during seven innings of work. … The Permian baseball team was getting ready to face San Angelo Central in a bid to try and keep its hopes for a playoff spot alive. Odessa High was going after its second straight victory as it prepared to play Big Spring. … The Permian girls golf team finished second at the District 4-5A golf championships at Lubbock’s Pine Hills Golf Course.

>> 2002: Permian gymnast Brooke Lawrence grabbed first place after the first day of the state meet while the Permian boys team was sitting in fourth place with a team score of 170.45.