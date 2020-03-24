  • March 24, 2020

LOOKING BACK: March 25 memories

Posted: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:14 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1962: On this date, Jake Bechtold was named the head golf professional at the Odessa Country Club, replacing Vern Stephens after just one year. … Odessa High’s Mike Ardis set two records in the preliminaries of the Lubbock Invitational Track Meet before high winds and rain forced the meet to be postponed. … The Permian boys golf team took third at the Bluebonnet Golf Tournament in Brownwood. The team shot a 625 total to finish two shots behind Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills.

>> 1977: Area track teams were getting ready for the Sandhills Relays in Monahans as five of six District 2-3A teams were going to be competing in a preview of the district championship. … Permian girls golfer Jackie Daiss extended her lead at the District 5-4A girls golf meet at Sunset Country Club. Dais shot an 81 to extend her lead to 15 strokes. … The Odessa College and UTPB women’s tennis teams both suffered defeats at the SMU tournament in Dallas. The Lady Wranglers fell to Trinity University 4-2, while UTPB lost to LSU 6-0.

>> 1989: Odessa College’s Ty Murray led the saddle bronc riding in the NIRA Southwest Region Rodeo at Ector County Coliseum. Murray also moved into a first-place tie in the bareback riding. .. The Permian baseball team advanced to the final of the Artesia (N.M.) Baseball Tournament, recording victories over Lovington (N.M.) and Roswell (N.M.)

>> 1999: The Permian girls golf team finished the first round of the District 4-5A golf tournament in third place standing at the Odessa Country Club. Jodie Duff fired a 78 to help pace the Lady Panthers who ended the day just five strokes behind Midland Lee for second. … The Odessa Jackalopes were getting ready for Game 2 of their first round playoff series against the San Angelo Outlaws.

 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

