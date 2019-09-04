  • September 4, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Teo Banks looks to show off versatility

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Teo Banks looks to show off versatility

 By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:51 pm

By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Teo Banks is an athlete that can show off his versatility.

Whether it’s playing on the baseball diamond or tackling an opposing offensive ball carrier, the Permian junior linebacker loves being able to shine on both fields.

For the record, he doesn’t have a preference over which one he loves more.

“I love both sports,” Banks said. “It feels good to play both.”

During the baseball season, Banks is a pitcher for the Panthers, helping Permian to a 14-11 record last year.

While he’s hoping to do better this upcoming spring, he loves having the ability to do both sports.

“I like playing both sports and I think they help make me a better athlete,” Banks said.

Banks and his teammates are hoping to improve off of last week’s loss to DeSoto as the Panthers fell 35-14 in their season-opening contest on the road.

The Panthers will face El Paso Franklin at 7:30 tonight at Ratliff Stadium.

It is the first game at home this season for the Panthers.

“We want to go in and get after it,” Banks said. “After having that bad week last week, we’re hurting but we’ll fix it.”

It will also be the only Thursday game for the Panthers this season.

Banks does not have any sort of preference when it comes to either Thursday, Friday or Saturday games.

“It really doesn’t matter to me,” Banks said.

So far for him, practices have gone well this week.

“It’s been good,” Banks said. “We haven’t been out very many times this week so far but it’s been good.”

But playing on a Thursday does require some adjustments as the Panthers get ready for a shortened week.

“It feels different,” Banks said. “But we’re getting through it.”

As far as individual goals go, Banks doesn’t have any as he chooses to focus on himself.

“I just want to be a team player.” Banks said. “We want to win district for sure.”

As far as defense goes, Banks knows he and his teammates need to get after it as they face an El Paso Franklin team that is 1-0 and coming off a 36-13 win over Cleveland (N.M.).

“For our defense, we just need to fly to the ball and get after it.” Banks said.

Banks had 13 tackles and one pass breakup in last week’s loss to DeSoto, but remains far from satisfied.

“We just need to go out and get some things done,” Banks said.

He’s earned a lot of praise from Permian head coach Jeff Ellison.

“Teo brings a lot of leadership,” Ellison said. “He does a great job of leading the defensive side. Teo really helped us set the tone on Friday night.

“He was all over the field. What they bring, they help set the tone for our defense and they’ve been able to fly to the football.”

Permian defensive coordinator Vance Washington pointed out Banks’ hustle on the field as being one of his key reasons for success.

“Teo as a defensive coordinator, you love him because he brings an incredibly aggressive mindset,” Washington said. “He plays one speed and that is full. You love to see that. It gives me chills just thinking about that. He goes hard. He’s smart and some guys just have that ‘it’ factor.

“You don’t know what that is but some guys do. He has great instincts. He can run and he loves the contact. It’s everything that you can want in a defensive guy. He can run. And he has the attitude. It just looks like he wants to play. It’s everything you would want in him.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAMichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:51 pm.

