COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College bolsters roster with versatility, international talent

Odessa College softball coach Jeff Jackson is trying to stay optimistic given that the 2020 softball season was canceled in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Lady Wranglers had nearly completed their nonconference schedule, fashioning a 12-7 mark, and Jackson said that he felt his team was turning in the right direction.

That was stopped when the season came to a screeching halt.

“It’s a bummer and everyone is disheartened about it but you can’t control those things,” Jackson said. “You hate it for the sophomores because you see the hard work they put in for the last year and a half and it’s upended like that for something that’s completely out of their control.”

Despite that, Jackson says he has a lot to look forward to for next season as the program announced 12 new signings over the course of the last week.

The theme of this class, according to Jackson, is variety and that stands out in a group of recruits that includes five international players, along with several others that can fill multiple roles.

“I think we have some very good variety,” Jackson said. “We have some big bats, speedy kids and good defenders.

“When you put it together and add them with our returners, I think it makes up a really strong team.”

The five international players slated to arrive in Odessa this fall include three pitchers from Canada: right-handers Aydenne Brown and Ally Lowe, along with left-hander Amanda Pillkahn.

Odessa College also will welcome right-handed pitcher Fadwa Ben Karim of Italy and third baseman and catcher Marijn Crouwel of The Netherlands.

Jackson added that there was an emphasis on pitching in this recruiting class to bolster depth and put together a full rotation in the circle.

“Pitching was definitely a priority,” he said. “You want to be able to have that full rotation and not just a couple of strong arms.

“I think we have some quality arms that can help us in a bunch of different situations.”

The rest of the recruiting class has seven players from different parts of the Lone Star State and power is the prevalent theme with this group.

Jackson added that Crouwel has a “big bat that we’re really looking forward to use”, referencing her time with the Dutch Junior National Team.

Other big bats that Jackson said will help fill the lineup are first baseman/outfielder Brittany Cobb of Conroe Oak Ridge near Houston, utility Drea Garcia of San Marcos, Willis infielder Madison Matranga and infielder Reagan Hillis of Cedar Park.

“We built up a lot of speed with our soon to be sophomore class and have some bats in there as well,” Jackson said. “In order to keep that well-rounded team, we wanted to bring in some more bats as well.”

Not to be forgotten, Jackson added that he got a boost in speed as well with the signing of Lauren Gonzales of Smithson Valley in the San Antonio area. Gonzales is slated to take a spot in the outfield but her quickness is what stands out in Jackson’s mind.

“I think she has the potential to be the fastest player in the conference and maybe even the state next year,” he said. “She is blazing fast and a stud defensively. We’re looking forward to getting a chance to work with her.”

Another focus point for Jackson is who takes over behind the plate. Sophomores Madison Zaccardo and Lauren Dolynski both shared time in the shortened season.

Crouwel was mentioned as a potential replacement, along with Matranga and Megan Knapp from El Paso Franklin.

Rounding out the class is outfielder Ila Telford from Flower Mound Marcus, who should provide an offensive boost, while using her athleticism in the field.

While Jackson has plenty to like about his incoming class, there are still some things that have to be worked out.

“We’re just facing the unknown at this point,” he said. “We’re waiting it out and trying to figure out how we can get players in, when we can start practicing, if they can move in in the fall, things like that.”

Jackson added he’s contending with a complex logistical situation.

“A big factor for us with having six international players (including Madi Scott from Australia) is how they’re going to be able to get their student visas and how that looks on a national stage.”

For now, Jackson says he’s just trying to make the best of the ongoing situation.

“If everything goes relatively smoothly, I don’t see us having an issue,” he said. “At the same time, we’re facing an unprecedented situation. We’re waiting just like everybody else on what sort of decisions that are going to be made beyond my control.”