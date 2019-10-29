COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB projected eighth in conference preseason poll

The UTPB Falcons have been picked to finish eighth out of 18 teams in the Lone Star Conference preseason men’s baketball poll, which was released Tuesday.

West Texas A&M was favored to repeat as conference champions as the Buffaloes took the top spot with 826 total points which included 27 of the 48 first-place votes.

Conference newcomer St. Edward’s was picked to finish second, receiving 14 first-place votes while Texas A&M-Commerce was picked to finish third.

Western New Mexico was picked to finish last.

The Falcons, coached by Josh Newman who enters his second season with the team, are coming off a 15-14 record from last season, which ended with a 90-80 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce.

UTPB will begin its season on Friday against Concordia Irvine at the Disney Division II Tip-Off Classic in Anaheim, Calif.