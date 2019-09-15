  • September 15, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB focused in victory against Northern Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB focused in victory against Northern Michigan

UTPB 40, Northern Michigan 24

 

No. Michigan        7        7        7        3                24

UTPB       7        13        10       10                40

 

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

UTPB: Kameron Mathis 12 run (Hayden Decossas kick), 11:49. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:11.

No. Michigan: Tyshon King 5 run (Daniel Riser kick), 9:13. Drive: 7 plays, 62 yards, 2:36.

Second Quarter

UTPB: Kobe Robinson 80 pass from Taylor Null (kick failed) 14:09. Drive: 1 play, 80 yards, :11.

UTPB: Kyle McBride 19 pass from Taylor Null (Hayden Decossas kick), 3:33 p.m. Drive: 10 plays, 95 yards, 3:33.

No. Michigan: Ravon Johnson 1 pass from Ryan Johnson (Daniel Riser kick), :11. Drive: 8 plays, 82 yards, 2:56.

Third Quarter

No. Michigan: Tyshon King 11 run (Daniel Riser kick), 11:09. Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards, 3:43.

UTPB: FG Hayden Decossas 25, 6:45. Drive: 12 plays, 73 yards, 4:16.

UTPB: UTPB: Marquis Simmons 8 run (Hayden Decossas kick), :46. Drive: 9 plays, 77 yards, 2:38.

Fourth Quarter

No. Michigan: FG Daniel Riser 18,

UTPB: FG Hayden Decossas 35, 5:46.

UTPB: Gabe Nelson 11 run (Hayden Decossas kick), 2:41. Drive: 5 plays, 39 yards, 2:23.

———

TEAM STATISTICS

                                    No. Michigan             UTPB

First Downs        19            30

Total Yards        427           516

Rushes-Yards        32-181               46-158

Passing Yards       246       358

Passing        20-35-2          26-37-0

Sacks/Yds Lost   2-27       2-7

Fumbles-Lost        1-1      2-1

Punts-Avg        6-39.8       3-42.7

Penalties-Yards        13-96              6-45

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Northern Michigan: Tyshon King 9-99, DeAndre Caldwell 7-21, Tyauan Cox 2-20, Sebastian Toland 6-20, Ben Loutsis 2-16, Ryan Johson 4-8, Keshawn Howard 1-1, Rad Prevoic 1-(-4).

UTPB: Gabe Nelson 9-44, Taylor Null 7-38, Kameron Mathis 11-37, Marquis Simmons 8-24, Kobe Robinson 1-10, Caleb Forrest  1-5, Davion Sutton 6-5, Team 3-(-5).

 

Passing

Northern Michigan: Ryan Johnson 20-35-2--246.

UTPB: Taylor Null 18-24-0--303, Kameron Mathis 8-13-0--55.

 

Receiving

Northern Michigan: Ben Loutsis 6-74, Ravon Johnson 6-64, Ryan Knight 4-51, Connor Bruinius 2-44, Sebastian Toland 1-11, Mitch Heaton 1-2.

UTPB: Kyle McBride 9-118, Kobe Robinson 5-120, Caleb Forest 4-40, Baylon Ware 4-27, Ben Galaviz 2-10, El-Amin Greer 1-25, Marquis Simmons 1-17.

Interceptions

UTPB: Clifton Holmes 1-0, Quinn Tinley 1-1.

 

 

 

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:25 pm

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB focused in victory against Northern Michigan Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND The UTPB football scored on its first drive of the game against Northern Michigan and took a knee on its final one, just what every coach loves to see.

The Falcons kept their fast start to the season going with a 40-24 victory against the visiting Wildcats Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

UTPB is 2-0 for the first time since its inaugural season in 2016 and has scored 100 points in those two victories.

Falcons quarterback Taylor Null wanted more.

“We left some points out there,” he said. “The defense got us a couple of turnovers and we didn’t turn them into points, which is something we need to work on.

“This was a good win for us, where we had to battle in the second half.”

Null combined with starter Kameron Mathis to complete 26-of-37 passes for 358 yards and two touchdown passes.

For the second straight week, Kyle McBride led the Falcons’ receivers, the senior catching nine passes for 118 yards and one touchdown.

Kobe Robinson also had a stellar evening, catching five passes for 120 yards and one touchdown, an 80-yard catch-and-run on Nulls’ first pass of the game.

“That’s a nice way to start,” he said with a smile. “Our receivers make us look good and I thought the key tonight was the play of our offensive line.”

Mathis also rushed for a touchdown, a 12-yard scramble in which he was able to elude a rush and break through the containment at the line of scrimmage and outrace the linebackers to the end zone.

“I thought Kameron did a great job for us,” UTPB coach Justin Carrigan said. “We got out to a fast start, which is something we talked about.

“And I thought we responded well after they scored right before halftime. I wanted to see what was going to happen or was this going to be another ‘here we go again’ moment, but I thought they refocused going into the second half.”

Quarterback Ryan Johnson led Northern Michigan (1-1), finishing 20-of-35 passing for 246 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions.

It was the touchdown pass, a 1-yard strike to Ravon Johnson with 11 seconds to play in the first half, that caught the attention of Carrigan, his coaches and players.,

Not to the point of panic, however, according to senior linebacker Chris Hoad.

“We made some mistakes on that drive that gave them some yards,” said Hoad, who finished with a game-high 16 tackles.

“We knew we just needed to get refocused and keep doing what we were doing because it was working. There wasn’t any worry, we just had to rest.”

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

 

 

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 14, 2019 11:25 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

