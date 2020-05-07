WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers prep for coaching search amid pandemic

The Odessa College women’s basketball program had plenty of success under Ara Baten’s tenure over the last 13 seasons.

The time has arrived, however, to find a new leader in charge after Baten was named to the same position at Western Junior College Athletic Conference rival South Plains College Wednesday.

“The hope for us is that we’ll be able to find someone that will be able to put us right back to where we were,” Odessa College athletic director Wayne Baker said. “Ara was here for 13 years but his greatest successes were in the last four.

“I’m very certain that it’s what myself and Dr. (Gregory) Williams would like to see with this program is to get right in there and continue that success.”

The way to go about finding that replacement is where things have dramatically changed.

Baker and Odessa College officials were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to come up with a blueprint of conducting a virtual search with campus still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that comes with it.

“The real awkward thing of this is that we’re trying to hire a coach for a season that potentially may not happen,” he said. “That’s really weird. All of this is just crazy and it’s a new experience for all of us.”

Baker did not give a specific timeline as to when the school expects to hire a new coach and added that ultimately, they were going to look for the person who would be the right fit for the job.

“You try to get the best coach that you can find,” Baker said. “In all my years, I’ve been able to sit face to face and not just talk to a guy but listen to that person and hear their vision for the program and how do they interact with you, the president of the college and other officials.”

“We certainly look at track records and references and that greatly enhances your ability to determine who that person is.”