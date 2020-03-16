  • March 16, 2020

Posted: Monday, March 16, 2020 6:36 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: NJCAA cancels remainder of season

The National Junior College Athletic Association became the latest collegiate organization to cancel all remaining athletic competitions for the season.

That means the Odessa College women’s basketball, baseball, softball, golf and rodeo teams saw their seasons end with Monday’s announcement.

The NJCAA previously announced that it would postpone the season until April 3.

Among the events impacting the Odessa College teams directly are the Division I women’s basketball tournament that the Lady Wranglers basketball team earned an at-large berth for as well as the Division I National Championship Golf Tournament scheduled for May at Odessa Country Club.

The release also added that no spring sport student-athlete will lose a year of eligibility and that there will be a recruiting dead period until April 15. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

