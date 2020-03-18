  • March 18, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Adika named conference MVP

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Adika named conference MVP

The Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams were well-represented in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference all-conference team, which was released on Tuesday.

Odessa College’s Okako Adika was named Most Valuable Player on the women’s all- team. Adika, a 6-foot sophomore guard from Holstebro, Denmark, was one of four Lady Wranglers on the team, which was selected by vote of WJCAC coaches. Sofia Persson, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Arvika, Sweden, was named Freshman of the Year.

Also named to the all-conference team was Yanina Todorova, 5-foot-10 sophomore guard from Teliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. Geovana Lopes, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward from Bataguassu, Brazil, received honorable mention.

On the men’s team, Odessa College’s Tavon Jones, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Linden, New Jersey, received honorable mention.

The Lady Wranglers went 23-9 and earned an at-large bid for the NJCAA Tournament in Lubbock before it was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Odessa College men went 14-16.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

