WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers stay undefeated

The Odessa College women’s basketball team kept up its undefeated start to the season with a 91-39 win over University of the Southwest JV Tuesday at the OC Sports Center.

It was the second consecutive win over the Lady Mustangs squad as the Lady Wranglers also recorded a 121-37 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday at the OC Sports Center in a tournament game.

The Lady Wranglers (3-0 overall) were led by Matilda Ahlberg who had 13 points, going 5-9 on the floor while 3-5 on 3-pointers. Jordan Brown and Okako Adika had 11 points each for Odessa College.

University of the Southwest JV (0-3) struggled from the floor, shooting just 26.9 percent (14-52).