Odessa College 91, University of the Southwest JV 39
UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST JV (0-3)
Macel 2-3 0-2 4, Cabrales 2-10 3-4 8, Rodriguez 3-10 3-4 9, Thomas 1-9 0-0 2, Gomez 2-9 2-2 6, Jones 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 14-52 8-12 39.
ODESSA COLLEGE (3-0)
Yanina Todorova 1-4 0-0 2, Okako Adika 5-6 0-0 11, Sofia Perrson 3-7 0-0 6, Nokoia White 3-9 0-0 6, Geovana Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Arielle Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Sasha Schoenbborn 0-1 0-0 0, Matilda Ahlbert 5-9 0-0 13, Jenyff Moura 1-7 2-2 13, Christ’On Waters 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan Brown 4-6 3-7 11, Jemylynn Mahoney 2-2 2-2 6, Denitsa Petrova 3-7 0-0 7, Maria Guimaraes 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-83 7-11 91.
Southwest JV 3 17 8 11 — 39
Odessa College 21 19 26 25 — 91
3-Point goals — University of the Southwest JV 3-19 (Cabraels 1, Jones 2). Odessa College 6-25 (Adika 1, Adams 1, Ahlbertg 3, Petrova 1). Total fouls — University of the Southwest JV 7, Odessa College 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — University of the Southwest JV 16 (Jones 5). Odessa College 28 (Guimaraes 10). Assists — University of the Southwest JV 3 (Gomez 1, Thomas 1, Cabrales 1). Odessa College 16 (Persson 3).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers stay undefeated
The Odessa College women’s basketball team kept up its undefeated start to the season with a 91-39 win over University of the Southwest JV Tuesday at the OC Sports Center.
It was the second consecutive win over the Lady Mustangs squad as the Lady Wranglers also recorded a 121-37 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday at the OC Sports Center in a tournament game.
The Lady Wranglers (3-0 overall) were led by Matilda Ahlberg who had 13 points, going 5-9 on the floor while 3-5 on 3-pointers. Jordan Brown and Okako Adika had 11 points each for Odessa College.
University of the Southwest JV (0-3) struggled from the floor, shooting just 26.9 percent (14-52).
