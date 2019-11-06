  • November 6, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers stay undefeated - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers stay undefeated

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Basketball Box

WOMEN

Odessa College 91, University of the Southwest JV 39

UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST JV (0-3)

Macel 2-3 0-2 4, Cabrales 2-10 3-4 8, Rodriguez 3-10 3-4 9, Thomas 1-9 0-0 2, Gomez 2-9 2-2 6, Jones 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 14-52 8-12 39.

ODESSA COLLEGE (3-0)

Yanina Todorova 1-4 0-0 2, Okako Adika 5-6 0-0 11, Sofia Perrson 3-7 0-0 6, Nokoia White 3-9 0-0 6, Geovana Lopes 3-6 0-0 6, Arielle Adams 2-5 0-0 5, Sasha Schoenbborn 0-1 0-0 0, Matilda Ahlbert 5-9 0-0 13, Jenyff Moura 1-7 2-2 13, Christ’On Waters 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan Brown 4-6 3-7 11, Jemylynn Mahoney 2-2 2-2 6, Denitsa Petrova 3-7 0-0 7, Maria Guimaraes 5-9 0-0 10. Totals 39-83 7-11 91.

Southwest JV 3 17 8 11 — 39

Odessa College 21 19 26 25 — 91

3-Point goals — University of the Southwest JV 3-19 (Cabraels 1, Jones 2). Odessa College 6-25 (Adika 1, Adams 1, Ahlbertg 3, Petrova 1). Total fouls — University of the Southwest JV 7, Odessa College 12. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — University of the Southwest JV 16 (Jones 5). Odessa College 28 (Guimaraes 10). Assists — University of the Southwest JV 3 (Gomez 1, Thomas 1, Cabrales 1). Odessa College 16 (Persson 3).

Posted: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:32 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers stay undefeated OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team kept up its undefeated start to the season with a 91-39 win over University of the Southwest JV Tuesday at the OC Sports Center.

It was the second consecutive win over the Lady Mustangs squad as the Lady Wranglers also recorded a 121-37 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday at the OC Sports Center in a tournament game.

The Lady Wranglers (3-0 overall) were led by Matilda Ahlberg who had 13 points, going 5-9 on the floor while 3-5 on 3-pointers. Jordan Brown and Okako Adika had 11 points each for Odessa College.

University of the Southwest JV (0-3) struggled from the floor, shooting just 26.9 percent (14-52).

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 9:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
55°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: SE at 1mph
Feels Like: 55°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 54°
Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 45°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 35°
Mainly cloudy with rain, windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]