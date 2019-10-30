  • October 30, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Chaparrals - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Chaparrals

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Bio Box

Odessa College def. Midland College

25-14, 25-15, 25-11

At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Emery Judkins 6, Carol Santana 10, Luisa Dos Santos 3, Lyric Love 6, Vanessa Colling 1, Maria Rodrigues 7.

Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins .5, Carol Santana .5, Luisa Dos Santos 2.5, Lyric Love 2, Maria Rodrigues 2, Lexi Parrish .5.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 20, Carol Santana 1, Marina De La Rosa 9, Vanessa Colling 2, Maria Rodrigues 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 4, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 7, Vanessa Colling 6, Faith Sanchez 11, Alexis Parrish 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 1, Sabrina De Lima 1, Carol Santana 3, Marina De La Rosa 5, Faith Sanchez 4.

Records

Midland College 14-12, 6-5; Odessa College 28-1, 10-1.

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:51 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers sweep Lady Chaparrals By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team continued winning in convincing fashion, earning a sweep, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11, against Midland College Wednesday at the OC Sports Center in Western Junior College Athletic Conference action.

The Lady Wranglers (28-1 overall, 10-1 WJCAC) won to stay tied for first place with New Mexico Military Institute with one match remaining in the regular season.

“I think we played very well,” Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray said. “I was very pleased with our match tonight. Our defense has been hot lately.

“We’ve talked a lot about our offense stepping up and executing lately and I think we did a good job tonight. We had a goal set for our hitting percentage and we beat that.”

Carol Santana led the Lady Wranglers with 10 kills while Maria Rodrigues had seven. Lyric Love and Emery Judkins both had six kills each for Odessa College.

The Lady Wranglers began the day on a promising note, going on a 6-2 run in the first set.

Midland College (14-12, 6-5) responded with a quick 3-1 run and later pulled back within two points at 10-8. The Lady Wranglers responded back with unanswered runs of four and five points, respectively, to start pulling away at 22-11.

A pair of Judkins kills helped spur that run and two errors late by Midland College gave the Lady Wranglers the first set.

The Lady Wranglers began the second set much like the way they started the first and raced ahead to an early 6-1 advantage.

That’s when the errors started to add up for the Lady Chaparrals as the lead grew from 9-3 to 13-4 and eventually, 19-9. Midland College stopped the damage for a moment but another error late would give Odessa College the second set to end it.

The Lady Wranglers again started fast with a 6-1 run in the third set to get things moving. The lead grew to 10-2 as Odessa College was making sure there would not be a fourth set played. Midland College rallied momentarily but couldn’t make up enough ground to catch Odessa College and extend the match.

Luisa Silva Dos Santos added a pair of kills to build a 20-9 lead and Lyric Love added one of her three total blocks to add to the lead. The Lady Wranglers finished with eight total blocks on the night. Love closed the match out with a kill to finish off the sweep.

Odessa College finishes the regular season Saturday with a match against New Mexico Junior College at 5 p.m. back at the OC Sports Center.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 8:51 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
28°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: N at 6mph
Feels Like: 21°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 42°/Low 23°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 36°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 34°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]