NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: NAHL cancels remaining regular season games

The Odessa Jackalopes’ seven remaining games have been canceled after the North American Hockey League announced the cancellation of the remaining regular season Monday.

The NAHL’s regular season was originally scheduled to end on April 4.

With that, the Jackalopes end the season with a 9-39-1-1 record.

According to the press release, the league is “working on all options to conclude the season with a Robertson Cup Championship.”