  • February 1, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall after eight innings

Linescore

COLLEGE BASEBALL

West Texas A&M 10, UTPB 0

WTAMU 001 202 23 — 10 14 0

UTPB 000 000 00 — 0 3 0

Zach Dixon, Chandler Dean (7) and Clay Koelzer. Nick Bartley, Paul McRae (4), Jeff Thoben (5), Spencer (6), Braeden Gould (7), Jake Rohde (8) and Jonathan Bermudez, Andrew Williams (8). W — Dixon (1-0). L — Bartley (0-1). 2B — West Texas A&M: Darius Carter, Izaiah Madrid; UTPB: Torren Brozovich, Bermudez. HR — West Texas A&M: Reese Patterson (1), Tanner Schuetz (1).

Records — West Texas A&M 1-1 onerall, 1-1 Lone Star Conference; UTPB 1-1, 1-1.

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:47 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Falcons fall after eight innings By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

After opening the series on a promising note, the UTPB baseball team fell back to earth with a 10-0 loss to No. 15 West Texas A&M in eight innings Saturday afternoon at Roden Field.

Playing in the game two the three-game Lone Star Conference series, the Buffaloes (1-1) bounced back from Friday’s 7-2 season-opening loss to UTPB (1-1).

“I thought we did a better job defensively,” West Texas A&M head coach Matt Vanderburg said. “UTPB did a good job against us on Friday, but we were able to get the ball out of the air a little bit more today and get some timely hitting today. We’re playing a little bit tense right now, but we have to get better and go out and relax.”

Zach Dixon took the win for the Buffaloes while UTPB’s Nick Bartley took the loss. Dixon wored into the seventh, striking out six.

“I thought Bartley did a good job today,” UTPB head coach Brian Reinke said. “I think we left him in the game too long with the two solo home runs. When you start off the year in conference, sometimes you don’t know. We threw a lot of guys on the mound today and we didn’t do as well as we should’ve.”

West Texas A&M had 14 hits while UTPB finished with three.

After two innings of scoreless action, the Buffaloes got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. Izaiah Madrid doubled down the right field line to lead off West Texas A&M. Two batters later, after Keone Givens’ sacrifice bunt, Clay Koelzer drove in Madrid on a single to right field for the RBI to give the visitors the early lead.

Things didn’t get easier for the hosts in the top of the fourth inning when West Texas A&M added back-to-back home runs by Reese Patterson and Tanner Schuetz to extend its lead. Both blasts went out to left field.

Paul McRae then came on in relief of Bartley, who was charged with three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings. Bartley struck out five.

With two on and two out in the top of the fifth, Jeff Thoben came on for the Falcons and got out of the jam to keep the deficit at 3-0.

The Buffaloes extended their lead to 5-0 in the top of the sixth with on an RBI singles by Madrid and Keone Givens.

The Falcons got a spark in the bottom of the sixth when Pemron Burrows drew a walk with one out and Torren Brozovich doubled to left field. But UTPB couldn’t capitalize as Jay DeSoto and Nick Hernandez both got out to end the inning.

The Buffaloes added two runs in the seventh on RBI singles by Schuetz and Madrid, then invoked the run rule with three in the eighth, getting a two-run double from Darius Carter and another Schuetz single.

The teams finish up their series at 2 p.m. today at Roden Field.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, February 1, 2020 7:47 pm.

