COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Panola College in overtime

Joe Kasperzyk and Victor Rosario each made five threes for Odessa College but it wasn’t enough as the Wranglers fell 93-86 in overtime to Panola College Friday at Collin County Community College as part of the East/West Challenge.

Odessa College (3-2) held a 10-point halftime lead but the Ponies (3-0) were able to close the gap in the second half to force overtime. Jermaine Drewey led Panola College with a game-high 22 points followed by Teddy Ochieng with 18. Tavon Jones also had 18 points for the Wranglers before fouling out.