  • November 9, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Panola College in overtime - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Panola College in overtime

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Panola College 93, Odessa College 86 (OT)

PANOLA COLLEGE (3-0)

Kelyn Pennie 4 3-4 15, Cameron Carson 3 0-0 8, Chris Coley 3 5-8 11, Jermaine Drewey 6 6-8 22, Stanton Rose 0 4-7 4, Jerrel Kelley 0 0-0 0, Dominique Jackson 4 1-3 8, Teddy Ochieng 8 0-0 18, Kamari Brown 1 0-0 2, Aaron Gedeon 1 4-10 6. Totals 30 23-40 93.

ODESSA COLLEGE (3-2)

Tavon Jones 7 2-4 18, Tauriwan Knight 0 0-2 0, Joe Kasperzyk 8 0-0 21, Isaiah Turner 5 4-7 14, Jayscon Bereal 0- 0-0 0, Kareem Welch 1 0-0 2, Victor Rosario 6 2-3 19, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2 0-0 4, Mam Ayuel 4 1-2 9, Lino Manhom 0 0-0 0, David Ward 0 0-0 0, Azubuike Nwankwo 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 9-16 86.

Halftime — Odessa College 48, Panola College 38. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 12 (Kasperzyk 5, Rosario 5), Panola College 11 (Pennie 4, Drewey 4). Total fouls — Panola College 17, Odessa College 20. Fouled out — Odessa College: Jones, Diedhiou. Technical fouls — Panola College: Bench. Rebounds — n/a. Assists — n/a.

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:48 am

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Panola College in overtime OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

PLANO Joe Kasperzyk and Victor Rosario each made five threes for Odessa College but it wasn’t enough as the Wranglers fell 93-86 in overtime to Panola College Friday at Collin County Community College as part of the East/West Challenge.

Odessa College (3-2) held a 10-point halftime lead but the Ponies (3-0) were able to close the gap in the second half to force overtime. Jermaine Drewey led Panola College with a game-high 22 points followed by Teddy Ochieng with 18. Tavon Jones also had 18 points for the Wranglers before fouling out.

Odessa College finishes the East/West Challenge with a matchup against 4 p.m. Saturday at Angelina College in Dallas.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:48 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
39°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: E at 0mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 79°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 50°/Low 24°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]