- Panola College 93, Odessa College 86 (OT)
PANOLA COLLEGE (3-0)
Kelyn Pennie 4 3-4 15, Cameron Carson 3 0-0 8, Chris Coley 3 5-8 11, Jermaine Drewey 6 6-8 22, Stanton Rose 0 4-7 4, Jerrel Kelley 0 0-0 0, Dominique Jackson 4 1-3 8, Teddy Ochieng 8 0-0 18, Kamari Brown 1 0-0 2, Aaron Gedeon 1 4-10 6. Totals 30 23-40 93.
ODESSA COLLEGE (3-2)
Tavon Jones 7 2-4 18, Tauriwan Knight 0 0-2 0, Joe Kasperzyk 8 0-0 21, Isaiah Turner 5 4-7 14, Jayscon Bereal 0- 0-0 0, Kareem Welch 1 0-0 2, Victor Rosario 6 2-3 19, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2 0-0 4, Mam Ayuel 4 1-2 9, Lino Manhom 0 0-0 0, David Ward 0 0-0 0, Azubuike Nwankwo 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 9-16 86.
Halftime — Odessa College 48, Panola College 38. 3-Point goals — Odessa College 12 (Kasperzyk 5, Rosario 5), Panola College 11 (Pennie 4, Drewey 4). Total fouls — Panola College 17, Odessa College 20. Fouled out — Odessa College: Jones, Diedhiou. Technical fouls — Panola College: Bench. Rebounds — n/a. Assists — n/a.
Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:48 am
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to Panola College in overtime
PLANO Joe Kasperzyk and Victor Rosario each made five threes for Odessa College but it wasn’t enough as the Wranglers fell 93-86 in overtime to Panola College Friday at Collin County Community College as part of the East/West Challenge.
Odessa College (3-2) held a 10-point halftime lead but the Ponies (3-0) were able to close the gap in the second half to force overtime. Jermaine Drewey led Panola College with a game-high 22 points followed by Teddy Ochieng with 18. Tavon Jones also had 18 points for the Wranglers before fouling out.
Odessa College finishes the East/West Challenge with a matchup against 4 p.m. Saturday at Angelina College in Dallas.
